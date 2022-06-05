Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Fourth Wave Not Here Yet, Says ICMR Scientist; In 4 Days of June, Mumbai's Caseload Doubles March Tally

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As the Central government issues a note of caution to five states seeing high cases, ICMR additional director general Samiran Panda highlighted the need for careful vigil and reiterated these surges shouldn’t be projected as statewide phenomena. Read More
Thane has reported 256 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,10,842, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said. The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.
The Covid-19 caseload in the first four days of June has witnessed a surge in infections in Mumbai. The active cases in the city so far is 3,095, which is double the number in March (1,519) and higher than in April (1,795) and half the caseload during May (5,838). The Maharashtra capital has over 60 percent of the cases of the state.
Witnessing a spike in new COVID-19 infections, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said Tamil Nadu accounts for 3.13 per cent of the new cases reported in the country and urged the state government to take a risk-assessment based approach to public health, without losing the gains made on the fight against the pandemic. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Tamil Nadu health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan said the state reported 659 new cases for the week ending June 3, 2022 accounting for 3.13 per cent of the country’s new cases. READ MORE
Kerala on Saturday reported 1,544 new COVID-19 cases which took the number of active patients in the state to 7,972 prompting state Health Minister Veena George to call a high-level meeting to assess the situation. For the past five days, Kerala has been reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases each day and a total of 48 COVID-related deaths. After the meeting, George said the health department was closely monitoring the situation and there was no new variants. “Closely monitoring the situation analytically. No new variants. It is the omicron variant so far. The health department is doing the genomic and spike protein sequencing," the Minister told PTI.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 194 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 10 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night. A total of 1,04,295 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Saturday, taking the total number of precaution doses given in this age-group to 26,28,276 so far, according to the health ministry data. So far, 3.44 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years and 5.96 crore adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.
Karnataka on Saturday reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,53,058, the state health department said. There were zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state during the last 24 hours. The infections include 210 in Bengaluru Urban district, four in Udupi and two in Chitradurga. There were zero infections and fatalities in 22 districts of the state. The health department said 191 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,10,691 till date. The number of active cases stood at 2,260. The positivity rate for the day was 0.93 per cent.
Delhi on Saturday logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital’s COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,08,387 while the death toll stood at 26,212.
A total of 19,562 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Friday had logged 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent. On Thursday, 373 cases with a positivity rate of 1.85 per cent, while two new deaths were reported.
The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 889 new coronavirus infections, an increase from 763 cases added a day before. The caseload in the metropolis thus rose to 10,68,897, and death toll reached 19,568, a civic official said.
The city had recorded 846 cases on February 4, after which the cases declined. But the numbers began to increase in the last few days. The recovery count increased by 329 to touch 10,45,035, leaving the city with active caseload of 4,294, up from 3,735 on Friday.
