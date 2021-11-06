Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Despite WHO Nod, Canada Yet to Recognise Covaxin; Maha Logs Lowest Cases, Haryana's Tally on Decline Too

Coronavirus LIVE Updates:
Just as the United Kingdom delayed the acceptance of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Canada too is yet to accept India made vaccine despite WHO’s approval for emergency use. According to a spokesperson at the Canadian High Commission, the list of approved vaccines for Canada include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Read More
New COVID-19 cases in Assam rose by 70 on Friday against the previous day, pushing the total caseload in the state to 6,11,895, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Altogether 239 fresh infections were detected out of 35,000 tests, a sharp rise over 16,022 clinical examinations conducted on Thursday. The day’s positivity rate declined from 1.05 per cent on the previous day to 0.68 per cent, the bulletin said. Among the new cases, 110 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district, 17 in Barpeta, 16 in Sonitpur, and 12 in Jorhat. Assam recorded five COVID-19 fatalities during the day, taking the overall death toll to 6,024, the NHM bulletin said.
Three deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each from Dibrugarh and Jorhat . Four coronavirus deaths had been reported on Thursday. The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347, while the death rate also stood at 0.98 per cent.
Haryana’s Covid tally rose to 7,71,294 on Friday with seven fresh cases, while no new fatality was reported in the state, according to the Health Department’s daily bulletin. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,050.
Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurgaon and one from Panchkula. There are 84 active cases in the Union Territory, while 7,61,137 people have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.
Chhattisgarh recorded only three new coronavirus infections on Friday and one death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 10,06,132 and death toll to 13,584.
With seven persons being discharged from hospitals and 16 completing home isolation during the day, recovery count rose to 9,92,290.There are 258 active cases in the state now. Durg, Raigarh and Bastar districts recorded one new case each. No fresh cases were reported in 25 districts whereas four districts have no active cases.
With 4,828 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,37,26,294.Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 10,06,132, New cases three, Death toll 13,584, Recovered 9,92,290, Active cases 258, New tests 4,828, Total tests 1,37,26,294.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 802 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since May 2, 2020, and 17 fresh fatalities, a health department official said. With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 66,16,101, while the death toll rose to 1,40,362, he said.
The state has witnessed a dip in new COVID-19 cases, a tally which came on the back of less than 60,000 tests, and also fatalities as compared to Thursday, when it had logged 1,141 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths.At 802, Maharashtra has reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since May 2, 2020, when it had logged 790 infections cases and 36 fatalities.
The official said 886 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 64,57,149.The state now has 14,959 active cases.
Canada is yet to recognise Covaxin even after World Health Organisation (WHO) gave emergency use listing for Bharat Biotech’s Covid jab, a report in Times of India stated.
On Friday, India recorded a single-day spike of 12,729 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 3,43,33,754. The current tally of active cases stands at 1,48,922. The death count due to the infection rose to 4,59,873, with 221 daily deaths being recorded, according to recent data. The total tally of people who have recovered so far is at to 3,37,24,959.
West Bengal, on the other hand, recorded 763 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, 155 less than the previous day’s figure, while the number of fresh fatalities also dropped marginally from 14 on November 4 to 13, according to a health department bulletin. The state’s Covid-19 death toll went up to 19,201 with 13 fatalities while 763 new cases pushed the tally to 15,97,095.
Kolkata accounted for four deaths during the day, while North and South 24 Parganas reported three fatalities each. The remaining deaths were recorded in other districts, the bulletin said. Of the 763 new infections, Kolkata registered the highest at 203, followed by North 24 Parganas (145) and South 24 Parganas (68). The respective figures on Thursday were 228, 156 and 77.
The number of active cases was 8,137, as against 8,193 on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, 806 recoveries were reported as the discharge rate was recorded to be at 98.29 per cent. So far, 15,69,757 people have recovered from the disease in the state. The positivity rate was recorded at 2.53 per cent.
Since Thursday, 30,212 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal, which took the total number of such examinations to 1,94,09,097, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, 3,65,253 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the state in the last 24 hours taking the total number of people getting at least one dose to over 8 crore, a senior health department official said.
