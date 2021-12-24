Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Biggest Single Day Jump Since Jan, US Reports 2,70,271 Fresh Covid Cases; India's Omicron Tally Crosses 300-mark

The Assam government on Thursday said no case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state so far. Replying to a Zero Hour discussion initiated by BJP MLA Suman Haripriya in the assembly, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta said the state government is preparing itself to deal with a possible outbreak of the variant. “There is no case of omicron in Assam as yet. We have taken all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the variant, classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation," he said. “We are training our field officers again. We have been asked to focus on tracking and full vaccination. The chief minister has also discussed the preparedness with officials of the Health Department," he added.
There were over 280 active cases of COVID-19 under home isolation in Delhi till December 21, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the system was being strengthened to combat the pandemic. On Thursday, 118 COVID-19 cases and one death were recorded, according to the latest health bulletin.
On Wednesday, the national capital had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, while there was zero death due to the coronavirus infection, official figures said. Kejriwal on Thursday held a review meeting in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of the infection in the city. He took stock of the preparations and asserted that the system of home isolation was being strengthened.
People with Omicron are significantly less likely to develop severe symptoms, according to new analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released on Thursday. Early results suggest people are 30 to 45 per cent less likely to go to A&E if they are infected with Omicron rather than Delta. They are also 50 to 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital. The findings also show that preventive effects of a booster COVID vaccine dose wane after 10 weeks but experts stressed that vaccines remain the best defence against severe disease. Omicron is spreading fast and the COVID-19 vaccine remains our best line of defence against it, said Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA Chief Executive.
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while allowing the bail application of a petitioner in a case, said the number of patients infected with Omicron are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave. The court said countries like China, Netherlands, and Germany have imposed complete or partial lockdowns due to the rising cases.
Goa’s coronavirus caseload went up by 54 and reached 1,79,898 on Thursday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 3,518, he said. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,75,951 after 17 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said. Goa now has 429 active cases of coronavirus.
West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 16,28,980 on Thursday as 516 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state’s coronavirus death toll rose to 19,702 as six more patients succumbed to the infection, it said. Kolkata reported two fresh fatalities, while North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Darjeeling districts registered one death each.
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,179 new coronavirus cases including 23 Omicron variant ones and 17 deaths, the state health department said. The state’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 66,53,345 while the death toll on account of the pandemic rose to 1,41,392. On Wednesday the state had reported 1,201 new infections. On Thursday, 23 Omicron cases were reported, the highest in a single day so far, taking the tally of such cases to 88. On Wednesday, no new Omicron cases had been reported in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country amid fresh concerns sparked by the outbreak of highly transmissible Omicron variant and stressed on the need to be ‘satark’ (vigilant) and ‘saavdhan’ (cautious). While asserting that the government is alert and seized of the evolving scenario, he added that the fight against the pandemic is not over yet and highlighted the “paramount importance" of Covid-safe behaviour, a statement from the PMO said. He directed officials that the Centre’s teams be sent to states with low vaccination, rising cases, and insufficient health infrastructure, to assist them improve the situation.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 118 fresh Covid cases, and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Wednesday, the national capital had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent while no death due to the coronavirus infection was recorded, as per official figures. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has risen to 25,103, as per the latest health bulletin. Five deaths have been reported in December, so far. The average rise in fresh cases in the span of last few days here is being recorded amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warns of a large wave of infections as the country records first death from heavily mutated Coronavirus variant- Omicron. India's Omicron tally crossed the 300-mark on Thursday and stood at 341 on the back of a record single-day jump of 84 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest daily count with 33 fresh cases, followed by Maharashtra- 23, Karnataka- 12, Delhi and Gujarat- seven cases each, while two patients tested positive for the variant in Odisha.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Christmas Eve message on Friday exhorted the UK public to get jabbed as a “wonderful” gift for the nation as cases soar. Johnson said that while little time remained to buy gifts, “there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster”.
The prime minister has rejected harsher virus restrictions in England over Christmas despite a record surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, in the United States, millions of Americans are on the move during the holiday season as Covid infections with Omicron surpassed the peak of the Delta wave. President Joe Biden promised this week to stand up more testing sites and ship out half a billion home kits, beginning January.
PM has directed the officials that the Centre's teams be sent to states with low vaccination, rising cases, and insufficient health infrastructure, to assist them improve the situation. Places like New Delhi and Maharashtra have seen a rise in the number of new infections of late.
