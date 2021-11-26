The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on. The variant has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it evade the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible, the scientists told reporters at a news conference.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday sent a letter to the states, asking them to subject fliers from South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana to “rigorous screening and testing” after a new Covid-19 variant with “horrific spike profile” was detected there.

Two hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital here have been sealed, with 66 medical students studying there having tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. About 300 out of the total 400 students studying in the medical college have undergone COVID tests so far.

