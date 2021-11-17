Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 10,197 Fresh Covid Cases in Past 24 Hrs; Jammu's New Curfew Timings Amid 'Rising Positivity Rate'

>Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In the past 24 hours, India reported 10,197 Covid-19 cases, as per the health ministry’s data. The Centre has resumed vaccine exports for four countries- Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Iran after over 77% eligible population received the first dose.

The government had stopped vaccine exports as the brutal second wave hit India in April-May this year. Commercial contracts were also kept in abeyance as production was procured for domestic use. Chief of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla was quoted by Axios news website saying that by this week, he expected Covishield doses to land in African countries as India has resumed its exports to the Covax facility with the first lot of doses landing in African countries.

Meanwhile, amid rising positivity rate in Jammu, DDMA has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from November 17. And everybody has been advised to follow Covid-19 SOPs and get fully vaccinated.

Ever since the first individual was jabbed in January 2021, for the first time, the number of people in the country who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has surpassed those who are partially vaccinated, data shows. The development comes on the back of several weeks of the administration of second doses outstripping that of first doses, a trend that became very clear through October and November as the vaccine coverage reached 80 per cent of the eligible population (at least one dose), a level at which experts expect it to hit a ceiling.

Here are the live Covid-19 Updates:

- The Goa government’s task force on COVID-19 recommended starting in-person classes for students of grades 1 to 8 from November 22 with safety protocols. A meeting of the task force, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, took stock of the existing COVID-19 situation in the state before giving a go ahead for reopening schools for students of classes 1 to 8.

- The number of persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 crossed the one-crore mark in Assam, even as the state reported 247 new infections during the day taking the total caseload to 6,14,413, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Four fatalities were reported during the day, one down from Monday, with the coronavirus death toll in the state reaching 6,056.

