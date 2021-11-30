Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Health Minister Asks Centre to Ban All Flights from At-risk Countries; 'Omicron Cause For Concern, Not Panic', Biden Says

In Karnataka, all international passengers who test negative for COVID on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for 7 days. They will be tested again after 7 days. 598 such passengers are under surveillance, said Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy after visiting Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on Monday.

Even as the World Health Organization flagged risks of the Omicron variant, US President Joe Biden said that this variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. “I’ll put forward a detailed strategy, outlining how we are going to fight Covid this winter, not with shutdowns & lockdowns but more widespread vaccination, boosters, testing & more,” Biden said.

“It will be a few weeks before we know everything we need to know about how strongly the existing vaccines protect against the new variant. But Dr. Fauci and our medical team believe that our vaccines will continue to provide a degree of protection against severe disease,” Biden said in a tweet. In Canada, further two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Ottawa, bringing the country’s total number of cases to five, according to Ottawa Public Health.

A 39-year-old Chandigarh resident who had returned from South Africa a few days ago tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and his sample will now be sent to Delhi for whole genome sequencing. One of his family members and a domestic help have also been found infected with the virus.

