Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maha Health Minister Asks Centre to Ban All Flights from At-risk Countries; 'Omicron Cause For Concern, Not Panic', Biden Says

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that the state cabinet has expressed concerns about passengers arriving from at-risk countries. “Why should we not ban all flights from at-risk countries? We should request the Central government for this. Cabinet has demanded this. A final decision will be taken in the next few days,” Tope said. Read More
Singapore has quarantined one traveller as a close contact of two passengers on Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) Johannesburg flight who had tested positive for coronavirus variant Omicron on arrival in Sydney, local media reported on Tuesday. The traveller, along with six others, had disembarked from SIA’s SQ481 which departed from Johannesburg on November 27 and arrived at Singapore’s Changi Airport on the same day. READ MORE
Welcome to the “Hotel Omicron" in the Netherlands, where a couple of quarantine fugitives have just discovered that you can check out any time you like, but you can’t leave. READ MORE
South African scientists have discovered a new Covid-19 variant with multiple mutations, Omicron, which is thought to be highly contagious. The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the Omicron variant poses a “very high" risk globally. READ MORE
Even as the World Health Organization flagged risks of the Omicron variant, US President Joe Biden said that this variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. “I’ll put forward a detailed strategy, outlining how we are going to fight Covid this winter, not with shutdowns & lockdowns but more widespread vaccination, boosters, testing & more,” Biden said.
“It will be a few weeks before we know everything we need to know about how strongly the existing vaccines protect against the new variant. But Dr. Fauci and our medical team believe that our vaccines will continue to provide a degree of protection against severe disease,” Biden said in a tweet. In Canada, further two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in Ottawa, bringing the country’s total number of cases to five, according to Ottawa Public Health.
A 39-year-old Chandigarh resident who had returned from South Africa a few days ago tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and his sample will now be sent to Delhi for whole genome sequencing. One of his family members and a domestic help have also been found infected with the virus.
