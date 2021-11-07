Coronavirus Live Updates: Maha Likely to See 1.2 Million Active Covid Cases in Third Wave, Govt Ramps Up Preparations

Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra has seen very severe first and second wave, and according to projections made by Centre and shared with the state government, the third wave may be dangerous as well. According to a media report, the state is likely to see active caseload of Covid-19 disease reach upto 1.2 million during the peak of the third wave. Read More
Costa Rican children aged five and up must get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a new health ministry mandate, making the Central American country one of the first to adopt such a requirement for kids. The move would add COVID-19 to a list of other infectious diseases in which vaccines for children have for years been required, including for polio and smallpox.
“Our basic vaccination scheme has made it possible to subdue many of the viruses that cause suffering and health consequences and even fatalities in the underage population," Health Minister Daniel Salas said in a statement issued on Friday, announcing the addition of COVID-19 to the scheme.
Nagaland’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,922 on Saturday with the detection of 17 new infections, six more than the previous day, a health department official said. The state’s coronavirus death toll rose to 689 after a patient died in Dimapur district, he said.
Of the new cases, Dimapur reported 13 while Kiphire, Kohima, Mokokchung, and Phek districts reported one each. The number of recoveries increased to 29,998 on Saturday after 13 COVID-19 patients recuperated during the day, the official said. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is now 93.97 per cent, he said. Nagaland currently has 188 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,047 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.
The rising Covid numbers in the Northern Hemisphere are due to winter seasonality, waning immunity for those vaccinated, decreased mask use and increased mobility levels. At the global level, clearly the declines that the world was seeing which began in late August-early September for infections and then by mid-September for cases and deaths have essentially stopped, and we’re starting to see at the global level flattening and actual reversals, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
IHME is an independent global health research centre at the University of Washington. “Covid is not over as some people seem to think it is, and in fact, we expect that we’re entering a phase where we will have to pay more attention to Covid, certainly over the Northern Hemisphere winter," it said.
Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 36 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,071. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September. The case positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.10 per cent on Saturday, according to the latest health bulletin.
Himachal Pradesh recorded six coronavirus-related fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 3,757, while the infection tally rose to 2,24,830 with 114 fresh cases, an official said. Three new fatalities were reported from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one from Una. Besides, 231 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,19,681, the health official said. The number of active Covid cases now stood at 1,375 in the state.
The coronavirus situation marginally improved in Assam on Saturday with the state registering 239 new infections, same as Friday’s daily count, and two fresh COVID-19 fatalities, three less than the previous day. The new cases and deaths have pushed the total caseload in the state to 6,12,134, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The day’s positivity rate decreased to 0.67 per cent as against 0.68 on Friday. Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of new cases at 94, followed by Kamrup (Rural) with 25. The new cases were detected out of 35,450 tests, an increase from 35,000 clinical examinations conducted during the previous day, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state thus far have reached 2,49,16,836.
The two COVID-19 fatalities reported from Kamrup (Metro) and Darrang have taken the death toll to 6,026.
Queues formed outside shops in Athens on Saturday on the first day of new restrictions to curb soaring coronavirus infections which require the unvaccinated to have negative COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 infections in Greece hit a new daily high almost every day in November, prompting authorities to announce new measures on Tuesday, which also restrict access to cafes and restaurants, state services and banks to those who are either vaccinated or have a negative test.
Those vaccinated against COVID-19 also have to present their vaccination certificates, triggering long lines outside shops in the capital’s busiest shopping street, Ermou. Greece reported 6,909 new coronavirus infections on Friday, breaking a previous single-day record of 6,808 recorded on Thursday. This took the total infections to 774,265 since the pandemic began last year. Some 16,200 death people have died.
The Goa government has set a target of achieving 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination with the second dose by November 15, a senior official said on Saturday. “Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that Goa will achieve the cent per cent immunisation with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by November 15," State Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar told reporters.
To accelerate efforts, the Directorate of Health Services will organise mega camps in Goa on November 7 for administering the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. Since the number of active cases has reduced significantly, this is the best time to get vaccinated and develop herd immunity, he said quoting experts.
In a report in Hindustan Times, N Ramaswami, commissioner, National Health Mission, Maharashtra, a vertical of the union health ministry that works closely with the state said, “We are preparing for 1.2 million active cases in the third wave.”
Previously, Maharashtra’s health minister, Rajesh Tope, has said that the COVID task force is wary of the the third wave, which may hit the state post Diwali. “The second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. But there is no favourable condition for a third wave as of now. The state task force has cautioned of a third wave post the Diwali season. We are assessing the situation,” Tope had said.
Past month, however, the state number of Covid-19 patients who are currently on treatment has dropped by 55.6%. Maharashtra has also not witnessed any sudden increase in cases off-late, despite relaxations on restrictions. Tope on Saturday said there can be no room for complacency. On October 6, the state had 33,181 active Covid-19 patients, which dropped to 14,714 on November 6. The state’s peak active caseload – 698,354 – was recorded on April 25 this year.
