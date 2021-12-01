Home / News / India / Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Omicron ‘Present’ in Europe 11 Days Before S Africa Cases; Brazil Confirms First 2 Omicron Cases
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Omicron ‘Present’ in Europe 11 Days Before S Africa Cases; Brazil Confirms First 2 Omicron Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra government has tightened rules for international arrivals by mandating 7-day institutional quarantine for those coming from at-risk countries and 14-day home isolation for others.

Updated: December 01, 2021, 08:12 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra government mandated 7-day home isolation for all those who test negative on arrival. This is besides the mandatory institutional quarantine of 7 days for those arriving from ‘at risk nations’. International passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries will be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged for their checking. Read More

Dec 01, 2021 08:06 IST

Telangana Intensifies Airport Screening

Dec 01, 2021 08:00 IST

Sydney Braces for More Omicron Cases but No Lockdowns for Now

Australian authorities on Wednesday flagged another probable case of the Omicron variant in Sydney as they braced for more infections after at least two international travellers visited several locations in the city while likely infectious. Officials in New South Wales (NSW), home to Sydney, said initial testing “strongly indicates" a man in his 40s, who arrived from southern Africa on Nov. 25, had been infected with the Omicron variant and had spent time in the community.

Dec 01, 2021 07:22 IST

All International Passengers Must Undergo Covid Test: Goa CM

Dec 01, 2021 07:21 IST

WHO Warns Against Blanket Travel Bans Over Omicron Coronavirus Variant

Countries should apply “an evidence-informed and risk-based approach" with any travel measures related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, including possible screening or quarantine of international passengers, but blanket bans do not prevent its spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The WHO, in its latest guidance to authorities and travellers, said that people over 60 years of age who are not fully vaccinated or do not have proof of previous SARS-COV-2 infection and those with underlying health conditions should be advised to postpone travel as they are at higher risk of disease and death.

Dec 01, 2021 07:20 IST

Canada to Ask Air Arrivals to Take Covid Tests Except on U.S. Flights

Canada, seeking to halt the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, will require people arriving by air from all nations except the United States to take a Covid-19 test, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday.

Dec 01, 2021 07:20 IST

Austria Extends Covid-19 Lockdown by 10 Days

An Austrian parliamentary committee on Tuesday, as widely expected, approved a decree extending the country’s COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days, bringing its total duration to 20 days, which the government has said is the longest it will last.

Dec 01, 2021 07:19 IST

FDA Panel Backs First-of-a-kind Covid-19 Pill from Merck

A panel of US health advisers narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorisation of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

Dec 01, 2021 07:18 IST

Maha Covers Four Crore Population with Both COVID-19 Jabs: Govt

Maharashtra on Tuesday achieved the landmark of vaccinating four crore people against COVID-19 with both the doses, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, assistant chief secretary, state public health department.

Dec 01, 2021 07:17 IST

Brazil Sees 2 Confirmed Omicron Cases, Latin America's 1st

Health officials in Brazil have reported the country’s first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers returning from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America. The Sao Paulo state health secretariat said a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are in isolation. They had their tests taken on Nov. 25 and showed light symptoms of the disease at the time.

Dec 01, 2021 07:17 IST

Maha Tightens Rules for International Arrivals In View of Omicron

Dec 01, 2021 04:01 IST

All such passengers will undergo a mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine and RT-PCR test to be carried out on days 2, 4 and 7 for them. If any of the tests are found to be positive, then the passenger will be shifted to a hospital. In case of all tests are found to be negative, the passengers will have to undergo a further 7 days of home quarantine. The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Re-opening of schools in several districts of Maharashtra have been postponed due to the Omicron variant scare. The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced to postpone the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7, till December 15. Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said that schools will not be opened for classes 1 to 7 till December 10. After that, the situation will be reviewed & a decision will be taken accordingly, he said.

Health officials in Brazil have reported the country’s first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers returning from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America. The Sao Paulo state health secretariat said a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are in isolation. They had their tests taken on Nov. 25 and showed light symptoms of the disease at the time.

Unvaccinated vulnerable should postpone travel to areas with community transmission, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.

