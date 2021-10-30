Coronavirus Updates: India Sees 14,313 New Cases in 24 Hrs; Mumbai Covid Graph Dips But Suburbs Report High Daily Caseload

>Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Even as Mumbai’s Covid graph has shown a downward trend, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), comprising nine municipal corporations and nine municipal councils, continue to report a high Covid-19 daily caseload. While Mumbai on Friday saw under 400 cases in 24 hours, the MMR recorded 1,338 cases with 36 deaths, taking its tally to 6,609,292 and toll to 140,170.

The Mumbai suburbs have been reporting almost half the daily cases in the state of late and has 46% of the active cases, a report in a national daily stated. MMR includes Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad districts, with a cumulative projected population of more than 25 million, over 20% of the state population. It is regarded as one most urbanised pockets in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, outside India, the United States have authorized the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged five-to-11, paving the way for 28 million young Americans to soon get immunized. The decision came after a high-level medical panel advising the government this week endorsed the shots, ruling that the known benefits outweighed the risks of side-effects.

Here Are All Covid-related Latest Updates:

• Tongan Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa warned Saturday that residents on the country’s main island Tongatapu faced a possible lockdown next week after recording its first case of Covid-19. The tiny Pacific kingdom had been among only a handful of countries to escape the virus so far, and the infection was detected in a person in managed isolation after returning to Tonga on a repatriation flight from New Zealand.

• A study ‘Targeting the pentose phosphate pathway for SARS-CoV-2 therapy’, published by the scientific journal Metabolite, has identified a potential new treatment that suppresses the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The research revealed that cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 can only produce novel coronaviruses when their metabolic pentose phosphate pathway is activated. The study said that that pentose phosphate pathway inhibitors like benfooxythiamine are a potential new treatment option for Covid-19, both on their own and in combination with other treatments.

