Following restricted emergency use recommendation for Covovax, Biological E's jab Corbevax and anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir granted by an expert panel, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) also granted approval for the above mentioned drugs.
India-US collaboration in the health sector is in the spotlight as the Central Drug Authority this week approved two more Covid vaccines Corbevax and Covovax and antiviral drug Molnupiravir for use in India. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the US, in a tweet described it as a model of India-US healthcare collaboration.
“Models of what India-United States healthcare collaboration can achieve for global good!" Sandhu said. Indian companies working with Texas Children’s, Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine; Dr. Peter Hotez, Prof and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and Co-Director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development; NovaVax; Merck and Ridgeback Bio, tweeted the Indian diplomat.
People should not congregate in public places, including on beaches, to celebrate the eve of new year on December 31 and events in resorts, farmhouses and clubs are also disallowed, Chennai city police said on Tuesday. Citing the Tamil Nadu government advisory against crowding as coronavirus, including its Omicron strain, may spread, city Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal advised people against crowding to ring in 2022. People should not gather in public places and should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, a police release issued tonight said. From 9 PM on December 31, vehicular traffic would be banned on thoroughfares close to the Marina, Elliots and other beaches. “People should not celebrate by parking their vehicles on roads near beaches, like Kamarajar Salai, R K Salai, Rajaji Salai and Anna Salai," the police said.
More than 4,00 FIRs were registered and 754 challans were issued for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour during the first day of night curfew imposed across the national capital amid rising cases of coronavirus infections, the Delhi Police said. The curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am and according to a data shared by the Delhi Police for Monday-Tuesday, 411 FIRs under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 754 challans were issued to those violating Covid guidelines.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given the nod for conducting phase 3 trials to test Biological E’s Covid vaccine Corbevax as booster shots, News18.com has learnt. The Hyderabad-based firm on Tuesday received permission as emergency-use authorisation for manufacturing and marketing the first indigenously developed receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. READ MORE
One more Covid-related death was reported in Punjab on Tuesday while 51 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,04,331, according to a medical bulletin. With one more fatality, the toll reached 16,642. It also included a death case which was not reported earlier. Among the fresh cases, Pathankot reported 12 cases, followed by 10 in Patiala and five in Mohali. The number of active cases is 390, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus cases surged across Australia on Wednesday as an outbreak of the omicron variant spread, with new infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketing to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier. Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set a day earlier.
Three persons have been found COVID-19 positive here, officials said on Tuesday. One of them was a part of a group from Dubai which was visiting Vrindavan, Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge Rapid Response Team, said. Three members of that group were found COVID-19 positive on Monday and were asked to return from the airport. They are under quarantine. Of the three latest cases reported on Tuesday, is a couple from Mumbai who had come to Mathura on a pilgrimage Besides Mumbai, the couple also have a house in Ratan Kund Chaubia Para of Mathura, and they have been quarantined there, officials said.
Assam on Tuesday registered 120 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 6,20,357, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The death toll rose to 6,160 as two more persons from Cachar and Dibrugarh succumbed to the disease, it said. At least 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other reasons in the state so far, according to the bulletin.
Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set a day earlier. Australia has so far avoided the worst ravages of the pandemic, reporting a total of 2,200 virus deaths among its population of 26 million. On Wednesday, New South Wales Australia’s most populous state reported three new virus deaths and 625 hospitalizations, including 61 patients in intensive care. Victoria reported four new deaths and 397 hospitalizations, including 62 in intensive care.
In the US, California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard on Tuesday, which was delayed by the holiday weekend. The grim milestone, as reported by the California Department of Public Health, wasn’t entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents poised for a surge in new infections amid holiday parties and family gatherings forced indoors by a series of winter storms.
The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey topped the 30,000 mark for the first time since mid-October, as the highly contagious omicron variant begins take hold. The country reported 32,176 new cases and 184 deaths on Tuesday. A day earlier, the daily infections had jumped to around 26,000, after hovering around 20,000 for weeks.
