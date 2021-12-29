India-US collaboration in the health sector is in the spotlight as the Central Drug Authority this week approved two more Covid vaccines Corbevax and Covovax and antiviral drug Molnupiravir for use in India. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the US, in a tweet described it as a model of India-US healthcare collaboration.

“Models of what India-United States healthcare collaboration can achieve for global good!" Sandhu said. Indian companies working with Texas Children’s, Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine; Dr. Peter Hotez, Prof and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and Co-Director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development; NovaVax; Merck and Ridgeback Bio, tweeted the Indian diplomat.