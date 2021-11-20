Coronavirus LIVE Updates: New Study Suggests Covid's 'Patient Zero' Was A Vendor at Wuhan's Sea food Market

Pregnant women with COVID-19 face increased chances for stillbirths compared with uninfected women, and that risk spiked to four times higher after the delta variant emerged, new government data show. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospitals nationwide from March 2020 through September 2021.
Stillbirths were rare overall, totaling 8,154 among all deliveries. But the researchers found that for women with COVID-19, about 1 in 80 deliveries resulted in stillbirth. Among the uninfected, it was 1 in 155.
West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally went up to 16,08,393 on Friday after 877 more people, up from the previous day’s figure of 860, were diagnosed with the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. Nine fresh fatalities due to coronavirus were also reported in the state pushing the death toll to 19,364, even as the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.20 per cent. Fourteen Covid-19 patients had died on Thursday. The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.98 per cent, slightly higher than Thursday’s count of 1.95 per cent. On November 17, 16 and 15, the figures were 1.97 per cent, 2.21 per cent and 2.88 per cent respectively.
Of the 877 fresh cases, Kolkata accounted for the maximum at 242, while neighbouring North 24 Parganas registered 158, the bulletin said. Two Covid deaths each were registered in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly while one fatality each was recorded in the districts of Nadia, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri.
The New York Assembly’s investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s conduct in office concluded the Democrat’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19, according to a lawmaker who reviewed the committee’s still-secret report. Assembly Member Phil Steck was among the Assembly Judiciary Committee members who were able to review a copy of the approximately 45-page report Thursday and Friday in advance of its public release, possibly as soon as next week.
The report, compiled by the New York City law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, covers a wide array of allegations of misconduct by Cuomo, including sexual harassment claims and the participation of his staff in writing his book on the coronavirus pandemic.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday called for constituting Covid inspection teams (CITs) at divisional and district levels for random inspection of people at public places and health institutions. It also stressed on vaccination, increased targeted testing, intensive contact tracing and strict containment measures, which will remain the government’s key strategy against a probable third wave. During the series of meetings of Covid task force, DCs and SPs, a comprehensive review was taken to assess the public health response system being implemented by the administrations at district level, officials said.
The district administrations were directed to adopt systematic and innovative means for effective clinical management measures in a planned manner, they said. They said that high-risk groups, micro containment, adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour, mass awareness, identification of positive cases, and robust isolation measures will remain core focus areas to contain the virus.
Rather than the original patient being a man who had never been to the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, the first known case of Covid-19 turns out to have been a woman who had worked in the market, virologist Michael Worobey wrote. For Worobey, that key piece of information, and his analysis of other early cases of Covid-19 in the city, clearly tip the scales towards the virus having originated in an animal. With no definitive evidence, debate has raged among experts since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago over the origin of the virus.
Worobey was one of the 15 or so experts who in mid-May published a column in Science demanding serious consideration of the thesis that the virus had leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan.
In this latest article, he argued that his research into the origin of the outbreak “provides strong evidence of a live-animal market origin of the pandemic.”
One criticism of the market theory was that because health authorities raised the alert about cases of a suspicious disease linked to the market as early as December 30, 2019, that would have introduced a bias that led to the identification of more cases there than elsewhere, since attention had already been drawn to it.
To counter that argument, Worobey analyzed cases reported by two hospitals before the alert was raised.
Those cases were also largely linked to the market, and those which were not were nevertheless geographically concentrated around it.
“In this city of 11 million people, half of the early cases are linked to a place that’s the size of a soccer field,” Worobey told the New York Times.
“It becomes very difficult to explain that pattern if the outbreak didn’t start at the market.”
Another criticism of the theory was based on the fact that the first case identified was unrelated to the market.
But while the WHO report claimed the man originally identified as patient zero had been ill from December 8, he actually was not sick until December 16, according to Worobey.
That deduction was based on a video interview he found, from a case described in a scientific article and from a hospital medical record that matched the 41-year-old man.
That would mean the first reported case would be the woman who worked in the market, who fell ill on December 11.
Peter Daszak, a disease expert who was on the WHO investigation team, said he was convinced by Worobey’s analysis. “That December 8 date was a mistake,” he told the Times.
