Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization on Friday designated the new variant B.1.1.529 found in South Africa as a VOC – ‘variant of concern’ and named it Omicron. The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November, 2021. According to WHO, this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Read More
The World Trade Organization (WTO) became the first major diplomatic casualty of the new coronavirus variant on Friday when it postponed its first ministerial meeting in four years due to the deteriorating health situation. Ministers from WTO members were due to have gathered next week for a meeting widely seen as a test of the WTO’s relevance.
Canada is closing its borders to travelers who have recently been to seven southern African nations to help stop the spread of a newly identified variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters on Friday. The European Union and Britain are among those tightening border controls as researchers probe whether the mutation is vaccine resistant.
The United States will restrict travel from South Africa - where the new mutation was discovered - and neighbouring countries effective Monday, a senior Biden administration official said.
European Union states have agreed to suspend travel from southern Africa after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the presidency of the EU said on Friday.A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states "agreed on the need to activate the emergency break & impose temporary restriction on all travel into EU from southern Africa", the Slovenian presidency of the EU said on Twitter.Restrictions will apply to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said on Twitter.
The new variant, B.1.1.529, has a “very unusual constellation of mutations,” with more than 30 in the spike protein alone, according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform. The spike protein is the chief target of antibodies that the immune system produces to fight a Covid-19 infection. So many mutations raised concerns that Omicron’s spike might be able to evade antibodies produced by either a previous infection or a vaccine.
Following news of Omicron outbreak in South Africa, several nations imposed a travel ban from Southern Africa. The United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus on Friday became the latest countries to restrict travel. The Australian government is also set to announce new travel restrictions, the country’s Channel 7 broadcaster reported, as the new Covid-19 variant raises concerns about a new wave of the pandemic.
A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states “agreed on the need to activate the emergency break & impose temporary restriction on all travel into EU from southern Africa”, the Slovenian presidency of the EU said on Twitter. Restrictions will apply to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said on Twitter.
