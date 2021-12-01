Four people who flew into Delhi from the Netherlands and the UK in the early hours of Wednesday have tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they have the new variant, Omicron, sources said. All four have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for isolating and treating such patients, they added. READ MORE
In a bid to encourage citizens to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Ahmedabad civic body has come up with a lucky draw scheme, announcing that its winner, who has taken the second dose of vaccine, will get a smartphone worth Rs 60,000. Those who take their second jabs of COVID-19 vaccine between December 1 and 7 will be eligible for the scheme and one winner will be later declared through the lucky draw, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Puducherry recorded 41 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the overall infection count to 1,28,965. The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,354 samples were spread over Puducherry 25, Karaikal 4, Yanam one and Mahe 11.
Around 8.3 lakh Covid-19 cases were treated under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY in the last two years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday by Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to a question in the House.
All air passengers arriving at the Bhopal airport will now have to undergo the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection before entering the city, if they fail to present a recent test report, officials said. READ MORE
The University of Oxford on Tuesday said there was no evidence that vaccines would not prevent severe disease from Omicron, but that it was ready to rapidly develop an updated version of its vaccine developed with AstraZeneca (AZN.L) if necessary. Earlier on Tuesday, the head of drugmaker Moderna said that COVID-19 shots were unlikely to be as effective against the variant, jolting global markets.
Japan on Wednesday started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers amid growing concerns over a new variant of the virus that has already been detected in the country. Japan’s initial vaccination drive kicked off in mid-February and some medical workers who received jabs more than nine months ago are now eager to get additional protection ahead of a possible next wave of infections especially after the new variant known as omicron, which was first reported in South Africa last week, was found in Japan on Tuesday.
China detected 91 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, marking the highest daily count since Nov. 2 and a significant jump from 21 cases a day earlier, as the country fights a fresh outbreak in the north. All of the 91 local symptomatic cases were reported in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, data from the National Health Commission showed on Wednesday.
Only fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter Rajaji Tiger Reserve. All tourists are required to follow COVID guidelines of wearing masks etc. Steps being taken to protect the officers, employees & tourists from COVID19 infection, says Director DK Singh.
Indian vaccine makers are awaiting more data to understand the behaviour of the heavily mutated Omicron variant and have started assessing the efficacy of their vaccine, sources at Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila told News18.com. However, they are all waiting for “more data" from countries, which have detected the new strain. It may take “several weeks" to confirm whether the vaccines are effective against the new Omicron variant. READ MORE
India reports 8,954 new cases, 267 deaths & 10,207 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload is at 99,023, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The U.S. is moving to require that all air travelers entering the country show a negative COVID-19 test performed within one day of departure in response to concerns about a new coronavirus variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Tuesday. Currently, vaccinated international air travelers can present a negative test result obtained within three days from their point of departure. Nearly all foreign nationals must be vaccinated to enter the United States. Unvaccinated travelers currently must get a negative COVID-19 test within one day of arrival.
South Koreas daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs. With the spread threatening to overwhelm hospital capacities, health experts have called for officials to reimpose stricter social distancing rules that were eased last month to soften the pandemics impact on the economy.
A government official has said that the states have been advised to send all positive samples from clusters and hotspots for genome sequencing. “We have told the states that whenever you have emerging hotspots and clusters of new cases, you should get 100 per cent of the genome sequenced. It is being done in Dharwad, where they had more than 240 cases in one institution, and in Bhiwandi, where 60 cases were detected in an old age home. We have told the states that wherever you have such a number, there should be mandatory genome sequencing," the source was quoted by Indian Express as saying.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra will implement quarantine measures from tomorrow, a day after it originally planned, to avoid confusion as several flights were already mid-air. The government mandated 7-day home isolation for all those who test negative on arrival. This is besides the mandatory institutional quarantine of 7 days for those arriving from ‘at risk nations’.
International passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries will be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged for their checking. All such passengers will undergo a mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine and RT-PCR test to be carried out on days 2, 4 and 7 for them. If any of the tests are found to be positive, then the passenger will be shifted to a hospital. In case of all tests are found to be negative, the passengers will have to undergo a further 7 days of home quarantine.
The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
India jumped 19 spots ahead in the list of countries to be amid the pandemic, according to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking.The country is now ranked 26th in the monthly snapshot, which measures where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval. High levels of natural immunity and increased vaccination drives may have contributed to India’s ranking.
The Omicron coronavirus variant was present in Europe before the first cases were reported in South Africa, new data from the Netherlands showed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Latin America reported its first two cases in Brazil. In the week since the new virus strain was reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa, dozens of countries around the world have responded with travel restrictions — most targeting southern African nations. But the World Health Organization warned Tuesday — as Canada expanded its restrictions to also include Egypt and Nigeria — that “blanket” travel bans risked doing more harm than good.
Re-opening of schools in several districts of Maharashtra have been postponed due to the Omicron variant scare. The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced to postpone the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7, till December 15. Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said that schools will not be opened for classes 1 to 7 till December 10. After that, the situation will be reviewed & a decision will be taken accordingly, he said.
Health officials in Brazil have reported the country’s first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers returning from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America. The Sao Paulo state health secretariat said a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are in isolation. They had their tests taken on Nov. 25 and showed light symptoms of the disease at the time.
Unvaccinated vulnerable should postpone travel to areas with community transmission, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.
