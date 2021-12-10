Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Expert Panel's Meeting on Covishield Booster Dose Approval Today Amid Omicron Scare

There was a good news as reports of all the nine patients infected with new corona variant Omicron and admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences hospital in Jaipur came negative, after which all have been discharged. All patients are completely healthy and asymptomatic. Their blood, CT scan, and other tests are normal. The doctors have advised them to remain in home quarantine for seven days.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the department was quite alert and vigilant from the beginning over the new variant of corona.