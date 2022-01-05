Omicron LIVE Updates: India May See Explosion of Daily Covid Cases with 56% Surge, Maha, Delhi Lead; Bengal Reports 50% Rise

COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and other spots along the Mayan Riviera, and Baja California Sur, which draws beachgoers to the twin Pacific resorts that make up Los Cabos, are both experiencing some of their highest infection totals since the start of the pandemic. During the holidays, the waterfront and beaches in La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur perched on the Sea of Cortez, were packed with tourists. Early in the pandemic they had been closed. Farther south in Los Cabos, hotels were at 75% of their capacity during the week of Christmas, according to the federal Tourism ministry.