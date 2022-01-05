Omicron LIVE Updates: India May See Explosion of Daily Covid Cases with 56% Surge, Maha, Delhi Lead; Bengal Reports 50% Rise

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Tuesday witnessed a massive explosion of Covid-19 infections in the country with the daily tally close to 58,000, registering a single-day rise of 56%, the highest during a period of surge since the pandemic began. As per a Times of India report, Tuesday’s case count had galloped to 57,974 by late night and was likely to cross 58,000 after data from two remaining states came in. Read More
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded another sharp rise in coronavirus cases at 18,466 of which Mumbai alone reported 10,860, the highest daily count since April 7, 2021 in the state capital, with the city mayor warning of a lockdown if cases top 20,000 and Pune shutting down schools. The state reported 75 new cases of Omicron, taking the tally of those infected with the new variant to 653, the health department said. Twenty fatalities linked to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 1,41,573, the department said. With addition of 18,466 cases, Maharashtra’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494, it said. As the cases spiralled across the state over the last 10 days, the active tally stood at 66,308.
West Bengal on Tuesday reported 9,073 fresh Covid-19 infections, an increase of over 49.27 per cent in a single day, with Kolkata accounting for over half of them, the state health department said in a bulletin. The state also logged 16 fresh fatalities that pushed the death toll to 19,810. The tally went up to 16,64,301 on Tuesday. West Bengal on Monday registered 6,078 new cases, while the figure on last Tuesday was only 752. The positivity rate improved to 18.96 per cent from Monday’s 19.59 per cent, the bulletin said. Of the new positive cases, Kolkata recorded 4,759, up from 1,958 registered on the previous day, the bulletin said.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district recorded a nearly three-fold rise at 103 on Tuesday from 37 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 1,50,039, an official said. Out of the 103 fresh cases of coronavirus, a majority - 87 - were found in Aurangabad city, he said. As many as 1,46,209 patients have been discharged so far in the district, where the death toll stood at 3,656. The number of active cases in the district shot up to 174 from 95 on Monday, the official said.
COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and other spots along the Mayan Riviera, and Baja California Sur, which draws beachgoers to the twin Pacific resorts that make up Los Cabos, are both experiencing some of their highest infection totals since the start of the pandemic. During the holidays, the waterfront and beaches in La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur perched on the Sea of Cortez, were packed with tourists. Early in the pandemic they had been closed. Farther south in Los Cabos, hotels were at 75% of their capacity during the week of Christmas, according to the federal Tourism ministry.
With six travelers who had arrived in the state from the United Kingdom testing positive for Omicron infection, the tally of such cases in Goa rose to 11 on Tuesday. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted late at night that six more samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune had tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus.
“All six are travelers from the UK and are asymptomatic. Total cases 11, he said.
Karnataka is witnessing a steady rise in infections, “attributed mainly due to Omicron variant", the Basavaraj Bommai government said late Tuesday evening. The state government also announced return of weekend curfews in the southern state from Friday. All those entering the state from Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra will have to carry a negative RT-PCR Covid test report in a set of fresh curbs. The state recorded 149 new Omicron cases on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm Tuesday as the US set new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant.
The highly contagious Omicron variant could become a dominant coronavirus strain in Singapore in the next two months, completely replacing the Delta variant, a senior infectious diseases expert has warned. The island-state has recorded 438 new Omicron cases on Tuesday, with the weekly infection growth rate going above one for the first time since Nov 12, The Straits Times reported. If the predictions are correct, we can expect high numbers with a mild disease, but we can’t be sure of this yet," the report quoted Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital’s infectious diseases division, as saying on Tuesday.
The omicron variant accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections last week, according to US health officials’ latest estimates. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention posted its newest estimates Tuesday. The CDC uses genomic surveillance data to make projections about which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are causing the most new infections.
India’s Omicron tally went past the 2000-mark on Tuesday with 153 more cases taking the total number of patients to 2,043. The variant is now spread across 24 states and UT’s in the country with fresh cases being recorded in Meghalaya. Amid the steady rise in infections, the Uttar Pradesh schools will remain closed till January 15, state govt announced.
The state government has also imposed curbs on cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, while the night curfew from 11pm to 5am will continue. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported the highest Omicron cases, with 75 fresh Omicron cases, the total tally climbed to 653. Mumbai reported 40 new Omicron cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, taking the city’s total count to 408. Of the total Omicron cases in the state, 259 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. The BMC commissioner IS Chahal in a TV interview said that according to experts, Omicron was responsible for 80 per cent of the Covid cases in Mumbai, reducing the Delta variant to the remaining 20%.
Currently, Omicron is said to be the dominant variant across the globe. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention posted its newest estimates Tuesday, stating that the omicron variant accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections last week. The CDC uses genomic surveillance data to make projections about which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are causing the most of the new infections. CDC said more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta as recently as the end of November.
Along with US, Omicron could become a dominant coronavirus strain in Singapore in the next two months, completely replacing the Delta variant, a senior infectious diseases expert has warned. Meanwhile, France reported the biggest one-day record at 2,71,686 cases and Australia logged 47,799 fresh cases.
