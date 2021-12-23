Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Kejriwal to Hold Covid Meet; AstraZeneca Begins Work on Omicron-targeted Version of Vaccine

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will chair a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country as Omicron spreads rapidly. Earlier, the PM sat on a similar review meeting in November end.
Meanwhile, Oxford University and the AstraZeneca Plc have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine. Read More
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will conduct an important review meeting on Thursday to assess the preparedness and management of Omicron. Genome sequencing of samples of all COVID19infected people in Delhi began Wednesday to ascertain if the new Omicron variant has spread in the community, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. The national capital is recording around 100125 cases a day, while it has the capacity of genome sequencing of 400500 samples daily.
Genome sequencing of samples of all COVID-19-infected people in Delhi began Wednesday to ascertain if the new Omicron variant has spread in the community, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. The national capital is recording around 100-125 cases a day, while it has the capacity of genome sequencing of 400-500 samples daily.
The Delhi government-run labs at the Lok Nayak Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can sequence 100 samples each day. Two Centre-run labs in Delhi can sequence 200-300 samples a day. So, 400-500 samples can be analysed in a day, Jain said.
Fourteen more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the State to 38, the State Health Department said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 12 are passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared at risk by the Centre, while two are from “at risk" countries, it said in a bulletin.
The bulletin said four samples are awaited with regard to their Omicron status. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 182 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,80,074, while the death toll rose to 4,017 with one more fatality.
Two foreign returnees, who had tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday were found to have been infected by the Omicron variant, a senior health official said. One of them had returned from Nigeria and the other from United Kingdom, he said.
“We have received genome sequencing results for three samples today and among them, two were positive for Omicron strain. The other was suffering from the delta variant," he said. The duo is undergoing treatment in the city, he added.
The World Health Organization does not yet have enough data on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus to say if it is more severe than the Delta variant, an official said on Wednesday, almost a month after South Africa first raised the alarm about its emergence. “We do have some data suggesting that rates of hospitalisation are lower," WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing with media.
But she cautioned against drawing conclusions from the early data because “we have not seen this variant circulate long enough in populations around the world, certainly in vulnerable populations".
Nine people, including six women, were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat on Wednesday, officials of the state health Department said. With this, the state’s overall count of Omicron cases has reached 23. Of these patients, four have already been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, while 19 are undergoing treatment.
Till now, seven Omicron cases have emerged in Ahmedabad city, three cases each in Jamnagar city, Anand, Mehsana, and Vadodara city, two in Surat city, and one each in Gandhinagar city and Rajkot district, said a release by the health department.
Oxford University and the AstraZeneca Plc have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine. A research group leader at Oxford, Sandy Douglas, told the paper that preliminary steps in producing the updated vaccine have been taken in case it is needed, together with their partners AstraZeneca.
“Adenovirus-based vaccines [such as that made by Oxford/AstraZeneca] could in principle be used to respond to any new variant more rapidly than some may previously have realised."
