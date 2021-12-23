Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Kejriwal to Hold Covid Meet; AstraZeneca Begins Work on Omicron-targeted Version of Vaccine

Live now Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Kejriwal to Hold Covid Meet; AstraZeneca Begins Work on Omicron-targeted Version of Vaccine

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will chair a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country as Omicron spreads rapidly. Earlier, the PM sat on a similar review meeting in November end.

Meanwhile, Oxford University and the AstraZeneca Plc have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine. Read More