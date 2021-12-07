Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 100 Foreign Returnees 'Missing' in Thane Amid Omicron Scare; India Reports 6,822 Cases in 24 Hrs

Days after favouring a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people above 40 years as low levels of neutralising antibodies from existing vaccines may not be sufficient to neutralise the new variant, the country’s top genome sequencing laboratories on Saturday said their recommendation was not for the national immunisation programme as many more scientific experiments are required to assess its impact.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said the mention of the booster dose in its previous bulletin was merely a discussion about the potential role of additional dose of Covid-19 vaccines in high-risk populations. Some experts however say that healthcare workers, who were among the first to be vaccinated, the immunocompromised and the elderly may have decreasing immunity against Covid-19 and can be at higher risk of contracting the virus, particularly in the wake of new variants, according to a Times of India report.

In Rajasthan, nine people, including four members of a family, were found infected with the Omicron. The patients are admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital, a dedicated Covid facility of the state government in Jaipur. All the nine patients are asymptomatic, said Dr Narottam Sharma, CMHO. “We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures,” Sharma said.

Official sources told PTI that the sample of three more patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have been sent for genome sequencing at the genome sequencing facility developed at the state-run SMS medical college here. One of them is a woman who tested positive for the infection at the Jaipur airport on Monday.

