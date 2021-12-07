Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 100 Foreign Returnees 'Missing' in Thane Amid Omicron Scare; India Reports 6,822 Cases in 24 Hrs

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The expert panel on immunisation did not make any final recommendation on Covid-19 booster dose and vaccines for children in a meeting held on Monday. Read More
The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for all districts regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official statement said on Monday. Apart from conducting RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to the state, genome tests of all infected patients are also being carried out according to the guidelines, it said.
As Omicron cases The Maharashtra government has revised rates for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests conducted at private laboratories, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, adding that Rs 350 will be charged for samples taken from collection centres. Tope said on Twitter that for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, COVID care centres and quarantine centres, Rs 500 will be charged. READ MORE
WHO’s Strategic Advisory groups of experts to meet today on immunogenicity, effectiveness, safety, evidence, and consideration for booster dose vaccination.
With the addition of 91 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane district has reached 5,69,962, while one more death raised the toll to 11,589, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases and death were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,691, while the death toll stands at 3,301, another official said.
The COVID-19 virus is spreading faster than ever in South Africa, the country’s president said on Monday, an indication of how the new omicron variant is driving the pandemic, but there are early indications that omicron may cause less-serious illness than other forms of the virus. READ MORE
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,690 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The new cases were detected during contact tracing, it said. The Union territory now has three active cases, while 7,558 people have recovered from the disease so far, including three on Monday; and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.
One of 67 inmates of an old age home admitted to the Thane civil hospital after 62 of them tested positive for coronavirus died on Monday, an official said. 66 others were discharged. The 71-year-old who died of COVID-19 deceased had comorbidities. Civil Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar said 62 inmates of Matoshree old-age home, located in Sorgaon village in Bhiwandi tehsil of the Thane district, had tested positive for coronavirus while five others were suspected cases.
Covid treatments using plasma taken from the blood of recovered coronavirus patients should not be given to people with mild or moderate illness, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. Convalescent plasma showed some early promise when given intravenously to people sick with Covid-19. But in advice published in the British Medical Journal, the WHO now says that “current evidence shows that it does not improve survival nor reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer". READ MORE
A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday. None had any symptoms and only fully vaccinated people are allowed on board, Norwegian Cruise Line said.
Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 6,17,758 as 182 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday while six new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,126, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
Haryana on Monday reported 32 coronavirus cases, pushing the state’s infection count to 7,71,851, according to a medical bulletin. No death was reported due to the infection in the state, which has so far reported 10,054 fatalities.
France will close nightclubs ahead of Christmas and tighten social distancing measures in response to the emergent Omicron variant of the coronavirus but there is no need for new lockdowns or curfews, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday. Castex said a fifth wave of the pandemic was now surging through the country. But he said that with 52 million people now vaccinated - nearly 90% of those eligible - the situation is better than in previous outbreaks and there is no need for drastic measures to save Christmas.
Two more indigenous Covid-19 vaccines will be available in the coming days, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha on Monday during a debate on the passage of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – which was later passed. The Minister said third phase trial data for both the new vaccines has been submitted.
More than 85 per cent of India’s eligible adult population has received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine as the cumulative doses administered so far crossed 128.66 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Monday till 7 pm.
South Africa’s fourth COVID-19 wave was anticipated and the emergence of the new Omicron variant was inevitable, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, terming the surge in infections a matter of “great concern". The president said the number of daily infections has increased five-fold in the past week, with nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests now returning positive. Two weeks ago, only two per cent of tests were positive.
A Thai health official said Monday that the country’s first suspected case of the new omicron variant had been detected but authorities would withhold confirmation ahead of further test results. Head of the Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak, said at a daily press briefing that the likely case of the omicron variant had been identified in an American businessman who entered Thailand from Spain.
In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said the mention of the booster dose in its previous bulletin was merely a discussion about the potential role of additional dose of Covid-19 vaccines in high-risk populations. Some experts however say that healthcare workers, who were among the first to be vaccinated, the immunocompromised and the elderly may have decreasing immunity against Covid-19 and can be at higher risk of contracting the virus, particularly in the wake of new variants, according to a Times of India report.
In Rajasthan, nine people, including four members of a family, were found infected with the Omicron. The patients are admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital, a dedicated Covid facility of the state government in Jaipur. All the nine patients are asymptomatic, said Dr Narottam Sharma, CMHO. “We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures,” Sharma said.
Official sources told PTI that the sample of three more patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have been sent for genome sequencing at the genome sequencing facility developed at the state-run SMS medical college here. One of them is a woman who tested positive for the infection at the Jaipur airport on Monday.
