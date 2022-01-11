Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5 to 10% of Active Covid Cases Need Hospitalisation So Far; Increase in Fatalities as 7-day Death Average Rises by 66%

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government Monday banned large congregations such as rallies and protests, and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts, according to an official order. The order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19.

The Supreme Court Monday restored its earlier order to extend the limitation period till February 28 for filing cases before judicial and quasi-judicial fora in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Surya Kant, which had agreed to extend the limitation period during the hearing, relaxed it in its order uploaded on apex court website late Monday night.

Bucking recent trends, Bengal on Monday reported 19,286 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5,001 fewer than the previous day, raising the tally to 17,74,332, the health department said. The populous eastern state had registered an all-time high single-day spike of 24,287 infections on Sunday. However, the lower figure may well have to do with the far fewer number of people being tested.

On Sunday, the state had conducted 71,664 samples which on Monday came down to 51,675, showing a rise in the positivity rate. Bengal’s positivity rate was 33.89 per cent on Sunday and it went up to be at 37.32 per cent in 24 hours .Medical experts warned that the drop by a fifth in a single day should not be read as a sign the the current wave of the pandemic had subsided. “The lesser number of daily cases reported here on Monday is not any sign of relief for us. You will notice that the number of cases has gone up despite lower number of sample testing. It shows that the positivity rate has gone up. So, the situation has actually deteriorated,” Dr Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor of Burdwan Medical College told PTI.

Authorities here issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of coronavirus-related norms during the weekend curfew in Delhi , according to official data. The Delhi Police lodged 751 FIRS under section 188 of the IPC and issued 3,156 challans. The southeast district recorded the highest violations for not wearing masks. According to data issued by Delhi government, fines worth Rs 74,25,900 were imposed on January 9 for the 3,732 challans issued.

