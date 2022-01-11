Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5 to 10% of Active Covid Cases Need Hospitalisation So Far; Increase in Fatalities as 7-day Death Average Rises by 66%

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Health Ministry data showed that around five to 10 percent of the active Covid-19 cases have needed hospitalisation in the current wave so far, even as health secretary Rajesh Bhushan cautioned states about a surge in need for hospital beds and human resources. Read More
Japan will maintain the tight entry restrictions it put in place to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus until the end of February, its prime minister said on Tuesday, though some exceptions for humanitarian issues may be considered. The country adopted some of the strictest border controls in the world when the Omicron variant emerged late last year, banning all new entry by non-Japanese, including students and foreign family members of Japanese or permanent residents, unless in exceptional circumstances.
With a surge in coronavirus cases migrant workers and daily wagers fear another round of lockdown that could push the manufacturing industry into a financial crisis, said DS Chawla, president, United Cycle And Parts Manufacturers Association.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, saying that he only has light symptoms. Lopez Obrador, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year, sounded hoarse in his morning press conference earlier in the day, prompting reporters to inquire about his health.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in France rose by 767 to 22,749 on Monday, the biggest increase since April 2021 as a runaway Omicron infection rate boosted hospitalisations. Net new hospital admissions still remained well below peaks set in Nov-Dec 2020, when they stood over 700 for nearly a month and COVID-19 hospitalisations peaked at 33,497 on Nov. 16, 2020.
As many as 25 widows from the ‘Mahila Ashray Sadan’ in Vrindavan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, officials said. Overall, the district reported 240 new infections, most of them detected in random testing, according to Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team here. He said 25 widows from the Mahila Ashray Sadan’ Vrindavan were also found infected, taking to 58 the tally of cases in the Ashram.
A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body said. The beneficiaries included health workers, frontline workers and the people of 60 years and above with comorbidities as per the directions of the Central and Maharashtra governments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Out of the total 10,698 doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities, it said.
Authorities here issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of coronavirus-related norms during the weekend curfew, according to official data. The Delhi Police lodged 751 FIRS under section 188 of the IPC and issued 3,156 challans. The southeast district recorded the highest violations for not wearing masks. According to data issued by Delhi government, fines worth Rs 74,25,900 were imposed on January 9 for the 3,732 challans issued.
Seven more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Monday, while 3,969 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,25,347, a medical bulletin said. The number of active cases climbed to 19,379 from 16,343 on Sunday. The positivity rate also jumped to 19.31 per cent from 13.77 per cent the previous day. Two deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Ludhiana, while one death each from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Patiala. The state-wise toll has reached to 16,683, as per the bulletin. Of the fresh cases on Monday, Ludhiana reported 806 infections, accounting for 20 per cent of the total cases.
Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government Monday banned large congregations such as rallies and protests, and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts, according to an official order. The order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19.
The Supreme Court Monday restored its earlier order to extend the limitation period till February 28 for filing cases before judicial and quasi-judicial fora in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Surya Kant, which had agreed to extend the limitation period during the hearing, relaxed it in its order uploaded on apex court website late Monday night.
Bucking recent trends, Bengal on Monday reported 19,286 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5,001 fewer than the previous day, raising the tally to 17,74,332, the health department said. The populous eastern state had registered an all-time high single-day spike of 24,287 infections on Sunday. However, the lower figure may well have to do with the far fewer number of people being tested.
On Sunday, the state had conducted 71,664 samples which on Monday came down to 51,675, showing a rise in the positivity rate. Bengal’s positivity rate was 33.89 per cent on Sunday and it went up to be at 37.32 per cent in 24 hours .Medical experts warned that the drop by a fifth in a single day should not be read as a sign the the current wave of the pandemic had subsided. “The lesser number of daily cases reported here on Monday is not any sign of relief for us. You will notice that the number of cases has gone up despite lower number of sample testing. It shows that the positivity rate has gone up. So, the situation has actually deteriorated,” Dr Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor of Burdwan Medical College told PTI.
