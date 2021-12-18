Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Omicron Spreads at 'Lightning Speed' as Italy, New York, & UK See Record Surge; SII's Novavax Gets WHO Nod

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amid travel restrictions and stringent testing, Omicron continues to spread like fire. On Friday, Italy, New York, and the UK reported the biggest one-day increase on record- 28,632; 21,027 and 93,045 fresh coronavirus cases, respectively. Read More
U.S. officials intensified calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe. Though the calendar is about to change, Friday had a distinctly 2020 feel: NFL games were postponed because of COVID-19 infections. The Rockettes Christmas show was canceled for the season. European governments imposed a spate of restrictions that ground travel to a halt and saw travelers lying low. Much remains unknown about omicron, but officials warn that it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which has already put pressure on hospitals worldwide. The uncertainty alone was enough for many people to change their plans.
U.S. officials intensified calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe. Though the calendar is about to change, Friday had a distinctly 2020 feel: NFL games were postponed because of COVID-19 infections. The Rockettes Christmas show was canceled for the season. European governments imposed a spate of restrictions that ground travel to a halt and saw travelers lying low. Much remains unknown about omicron, but officials warn that it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which has already put pressure on hospitals worldwide. The uncertainty alone was enough for many people to change their plans.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the coronavirus situation of the union territory and directed officials to ensure that everyone follows Covid-appropriate behaviour. During meetings with officials, he said tough measures are required to be taken due to a surge in cases of new variant Omicron worldwide.
Sinha asked the district administrations to carry out analysis of the Covid trend and identify reasons for the surge in cases to deploy effective strategies.
The World Health Organisation on Friday issued emergency use listing for anti-COVID vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax, expanding the basket of jabs validated by the global health body against the viral disease. Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), hailed WHO’s decision as “yet another milestone" in the fight against COVID-19. “WHO issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against COVID-19. The vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax," the world health body said in a tweet on Friday. According to WHO, Covovax was assessed under its emergency use listing procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
French Prime Minister Jean Castex says the Omicron variant will be the dominant strain of coronavirus in France from the start of 2022, comparing its spread in Europe to “lightning”.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation on Friday issued an emergency use listing for anti-COVID vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax, expanding the basket of jabs validated by the global health body against the viral disease. Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), hailed WHO’s decision as “yet another milestone” in the fight against COVID-19.
“WHO issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against COVID-19. The vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax,” the world health body said in a tweet on Friday.
Underlining that India faces a stage of “worry” with the onset of winters, officials told The Times of India that if daily cases in the United Kingdom and France are extrapolated in the context of India’s population, they would mean 14-15 lakh cases a day. “As Omicron is spreading very fast across Europe and most parts of the world, there is a need to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings. New Year celebrations have to be low-key,” ICMR director-general Dr Balram Bhargava told TOI.
So far, in India, the Omicron cases are- Maharashtra (32), Delhi (22) and Rajasthan (17) have reported maximum number of cases, Karnataka and Telangana have recorded eight each, Gujarat and Kerala five each, and Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal one each till 4pm on Friday.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.