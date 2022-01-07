Omicron LIVE Updates: Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a fresh all-time single-day high and up 5,015 infections, or 33.06 per cent, from a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the disease, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Read More
A Japanese government panel put forward a request on Friday to declare quasi-emergency measures in three regions to stem a COVID-19 surge that some officials have linked to U.S. military bases in the country. If approved, it would mark the first such measures since September, when Japan lifted emergency controls that had prevailed over the country for most of last year. Official approval is expected later on Friday after a meeting of health experts.
A total of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days, said President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale.
Nigeria is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a televised interview on Thursday, as the country battles growing cases of the virus. Health experts say Nigeria needs to triple its vaccination drive from just over 100,000 doses a day to meet its target of inoculating more than half its population by the end of next year. The West African country has been exploring options to acquire or purchase vaccines through the COVAX facility to enable it to inoculate at least 70% of its population.
Out of the 125 people who tested positive from an Italy-Amritsar charter flight, 13 managed to give authorities a slip, while 9 managed to flee from the airport and four persons fled from the hospital, the Deputy Commissioner Amritsar said. The DC has asked Amritsar SP to register a case against those 13 people. They have been asked to immediately isolate themselves and report to the authorities otherwise their pictures and details would be made public, police said.
The Mumbai civic body on Thursday issued detailed instructions to its nodal officers for giving ‘precaution’ or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 and with comorbidities from January 10 and said their inoculation will be free at government and corporation-run centres. In an internal circular, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that health workers, frontline staffers and people above 60 with comorbidities will be eligible for ‘precaution’ dose if they have completed nine months, or 39 weeks, from the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.
The Delhi government has directed heads of all its schools to ensure distribution of dry ration kits among students through their parents amid rising COVID-19 cases, officials said on Thursday. An order issued by the Directorate of Education stated all heads of schools and all the NGOs should ensure the distribution of dry ration kits under the Mid Day Meal Scheme to the children through their parents.
Rajasthan recorded 2,656 new coronavirus on Thursday, including 1,438 cases in state capital Jaipur, according to official data. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID1-9. Recently, his son Vaibhav Gehlot was also confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.
Five more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Punjab, while 2,427 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,11,102 on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin. Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of infections for the past several days. The state had recorded 1,811 infections on Wednesday. The positivity rate rose from 7.95 per cent on Wednesday to 10.20 per cent on Thursday.
Assam reported 844 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday, a spike of more than 250 cases over the previous day, pushing the state’s overall caseload to 6,23,332, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The day’s fatalities caused by the virus decreased to two against four deaths on Wednesday.
Jharkhand witnessed 3,704 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 3,553 infections reported the previous day pushing the caseload in the disease to 3,65,222, a health department bulletin said. Five districts of the state accounted for majority of the new cases, as per the bulletin. Ranchi reported 1,309 fresh infections as against 1,316 on Wednesday, followed by East Singhbhum (722), Bokaro (229), Deoghar (172) and Dhanbad (166).
Forty-seven more people, including six who recently returned from abroad, have tested positive for coronavirus in Mathura district, officials said on Thursday. The fresh cases pushed the tally of those who tested positive for the infection from December 1 to 151, they said.
An online registration system will be reintroduced shortly for those planning to visit the famous Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in view of the rising cases of coronavirus, an office bearer of the temple said on Thursday. “A 12-point order in this regard was released by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Archana Singh on Thursday", Munish Sharma, Manager of the Banke Bihari temple said.
Addressing a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that while the Omicron variant appears to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild’. Just like previous variants; Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people. In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world, he said.
The WHO update said that all regions reported an increase in the incidence of weekly cases, with the Region of the Americas reporting the largest increase (100 per cent), followed by the South-East Asia (78 per cent), European (65 per cent), Eastern Mediterranean (40 per cent), Western Pacific (38 per cent) and the African (7 per cent) Regions.
The Puducherry administration has imposed in addition to existing restrictions, several curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. Secretary to government (Relief and Rehabilitation) and member Secretary of the State Executive Committee, Ashok Kumar said in a release on Thursday that in view of a surge in Omicron variant cases in the country and existing threat of third wave of COVID 19 in Puducherry, the territorial government has enforced with immediate effect additional restrictions which would be in force till midnight of January 31.
As many as 196 healthcare workers, including 87 doctors of PGIMER here, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection during the 10-day period from December 26 to January 4, the premier institute’s officials said on Thursday. Nearly all of them have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, they said, adding that they have mild symptoms and are in home isolation, while only one is hospitalised.
