Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Omicron Hits Holiday Season, NYC, Italy & UK Record Biggest Single Day Rise; Chile to Offer 4th Covid Vaccine from Feb

Punjab on Friday reported 41 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,04,133, according to a health bulletin. With no COVID-related death reported in the state, the toll remained unchanged at 16,636.
Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 17 cases, followed by five each in Pathankot and Patiala. The number of active cases rose to 335 from 314 on Thursday.
Twenty more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,162, the bulletin stated. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,754.
Singapore is planning to nearly double the number of designated facilities for close contacts of COVID19 patients in preparation for a possible surge in cases due to the Omicron variant, having confirmed on Friday 82 new cases of the fast spreading virus. The Ministry of Health (MOH) is looking to convert additional 12 designated facilities over the next month, if required, reported The Straits Times.
Mumbai reported 683 new coronavirus cases and one fatality on Friday, civic officials said. The city had reported 490 cases on Wednesday and 602 cases on Thursday. The case tally in the country’s financial capital rose to 7,69,433, while the death toll on account of the pandemic reached 16,368. As many as 267 patients recovered, which raised the tally of recoveries to 7,47,258. There are 3,227 active cases in the city now.
The WHO warned Wednesday that rich countries cannot use boosters to escape the coronavirus and France became one of the first nations to vaccinate children over five, as nations scrambled to contain Omicron surges. China meanwhile cracked down on the latest outbreak of the virus, shutting down a whole city.
The Delhi government on Friday ordered Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis over the weekend in view of the large footfalls seen at the place in the last few days, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the threat of Omicron variant. The decision was taken at a meeting of stakeholders of the market. It was also decided that all shopkeepers in the market shall ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff in the vaccination camp set up in the market. “And whereas, increasing footfalls were seen in Sarojini Nagar market during last few days; and therefore with the need to control the same in light of the rapid spike in daily cases and positivity; it was decided unanimously by all Market Trade Associations in the meeting held on 24 December 2021, to follow odd-even operations for weekend of 25 & 26 December 2021," read the order.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As Omicron cases continue to rise unabated, New York City, Italy, and the UK recorded the biggest one-day increase on record on Friday- 27,053, 50,599, and 1,22,186 respectively. Chile will offer its citizens a fourth coronavirus vaccine dose from February, starting with high-risk categories, President Sebastian Pinera announces.
India’s Omicron tally climbed to 358, of which 70 per cent cases have been asymptomatic, the government said. Of the 358 cases, 183 were analysed and it was found that 87 of them were fully vaccinated with three having received booster doses, a Times of India report stated. The vaccination status of 73 is still unknown, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference.
as the rise of the Omicron variant heralded on Friday another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions, France set a new daily coronavirus infections record on Friday, registering 94,124 cases over 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It marked the second day in a row that infections climbed to record highs.
Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded another spike- 683 new coronavirus cases and one fatality on Friday. The city had reported 490 cases on Wednesday and 602 cases on Thursday. And Delhi recorded 180 fresh Covid infections, the highest in a day since June 16, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.29 per cent, according to the health department’s data.
The spike in daily cases comes on Christmas eve and days ahead of the New Year festivities as people thronged markets and held gatherings despite health experts cautioning them not to lower their guard.
