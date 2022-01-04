Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal Tests Covid +ve; Punjab Top Officials to Hold Review Meet as 100 Medical Students Infected

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, including the Omicron variant, the civic body on Monday decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and also 11 till January 31, while over 6,100 children were inoculated on first day of vaccination for the 15-18 age group in the metropolis. Read More
Oregon reported more than 9,700 new cases of COVID-19 from the holiday weekend on Monday and smashed a previous record for weekly coronavirus cases with an average of about 2,400 new daily cases as the omicron variant took hold. The state also hit a single-day high for new cases on Thursday, with 3,534 confirmed or presumptive infections.
With the addition of over 12,000 cases on Monday, the state's active cases surpassed 50,000 on Monday, up from around 7,000 in mid-December. Daily cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai increased by over 200 each, even on Monday, when the rate is usually much lower due to low testing and a weekend delay in updating the numbers, according to reports.
15 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Kanpur’s GSVM college. There are 51 active cases in total, including two MBBS students.
One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as 419 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 6,05,922, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 16,651 people have died from the infection in the state. The death count also included two deaths which were not reported earlier. Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the past a few days.
In view of rising Covid cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said holidays be declared at all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16. At a meeting with ministers and officials on the rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana, Rao said beds, oxygen-supported beds, medicines and testing kits be procured as required, according to an official release.
Arizona health officials on Monday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a year. The 14,192 new cases were the most ever tallied in a day except for Jan 3, 2020, when more than 17,000 cases were counted. The state Health Services Department said the new case count was boosted by lower than normal reporting on Sunday, when just 701 new cases were reported.
New virus cases in Australia surged to record levels on Tuesday, increasing the strain on hospitals and testing centres across the country. In New South Wales, Australia’s most-populous state, 23,131 new cases were reported, an increase on the record of 22,577 cases on New Year’s Day. There were 1,344 people in hospitals, up 140 on the previous day and 78 more than the record previously set in late September. The new cases were detected from 83,376 tests, a positivity rate of 28%.
The monoclonal cocktail therapy, most suited for “high-risk" COVID-19 patients, have been administered on 26 patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, with two of them receiving it on Monday, officials said on Monday. The hospital on June 1 last year had said that it was administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms at high risk of developing a serious illness. The therapy is most suited for high-risk COVID-19 patients who are within the first 10 days of symptom onset and meet any of the listed criteria, such as age being 65 years or above.
At present there was no proposal to put any restrictions on suburban train travel in Mumbai, a senior civic official said on Monday as the city records a surge in new coronavirus cases. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said though the number of daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have been increasing in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was working on preventive measures and was ready to handle any crisis.
Uttar Pradesh reported 572 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which pushed the state’s infection count to 17,13,107, a senior official said on Monday. No death was reported from the state. According to a statement issued by the Health Department, 130 cases were reported in Ghaziabad, 101 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 86 in Lucknow, 49 in Meerut and 33 in Agra.
The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided theyre also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
Around 100 students of Government Medical Education College in Patiala test positive for Covid-19. Chief Minister held meeting with Medical Education Minister Rajkumar Verka and officials. Amid the spike in cases, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting tomorrow with the Health Minister and officials. Officials are mulling closure of schools, colleges in the state.
But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isnt the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDCs director, is expected to rule later this week.
