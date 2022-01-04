Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal Tests Covid +ve; Punjab Top Officials to Hold Review Meet as 100 Medical Students Infected

The monoclonal cocktail therapy, most suited for “high-risk" COVID-19 patients, have been administered on 26 patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, with two of them receiving it on Monday, officials said on Monday. The hospital on June 1 last year had said that it was administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms at high risk of developing a serious illness. The therapy is most suited for high-risk COVID-19 patients who are within the first 10 days of symptom onset and meet any of the listed criteria, such as age being 65 years or above.