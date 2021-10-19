The death toll climbed to 4,52,454 with 164 fresh fatalities, while the active cases have declined to 1,83,118, the lowest in 227 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 114 consecutive days now. The active cases comprise 0.54 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.14 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,576 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

No new variant of the coronavirus which can be a cause of concern has emerged in the last six months. However, a constant vigil is a must, according to the member of the national task force and chairman of the Covid working group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora.

As the country gears up for the milestone mark of 100 crore vaccines, in an interview with the Times of India, Arora ruled out any shortage of vaccines. He further claimed that more vaccines will be added shortly to the present range available in the country and pointed out that just as the current range of vaccines have controlled the severity of Covid-19 infection, the new ones available will also do the same, thereby preventing another massive outbreak.

There is no evidence of a new variant of SARS-CoV2 and presently there is no additional or public health concern regarding the delta sub-lineages, the INSACOG, a genome sequencing consortium, had said previously. In their bulletin dated September 20, the INSACOG said Delta continues to be the main variant of concern in India.

The second wave, driven by the Delta (variant), is continuing at low levels in some states and there is no evidence of a new variant, it said. Hospitals were overwhelmed and health infrastructure was severely stressed during the second wave of coronavirus in the country between March to May.

There is a small but steady increase in AY.1 since June 2021, which is being monitored, the INSACOG noted. AY.4 is the most frequently seen Delta sub-lineage in recent sequences from India, as well as globally, it said.

The INSACOG had also said that India has so far not seen Mu and C.1.2, the two new variants of SARS’CoV2, and the Delta variant and its sub-lineages continue to be the main variants in the country.

On Monday, India logged 13,596 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily rise in the last eight months or 230 days, the Health Ministry’s data showed. 166 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours.

