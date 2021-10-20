Tamil Nadu Records 1,170 New Covid-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Tamil Nadu added 1,170 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the infection count to 26,90,633, while the death toll rose to 35,948 with 20 more deaths. Recoveries stood at 26,40,627, with 1,418 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 14,058 active infections, a medical bulletin said.
A total of 1,28,759 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,97,92,210. Read More
Maharashtra’s Pune city reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first time in the last eight months, an official said. As many as 112 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits during the day, taking the overall tally to 5,03,469, while no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.
Goa reported 47 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its tally to 1,77,706, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 3,354, he said.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 78 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the infection count to 3,31,299, while another death pushed the toll to 4,429, officials said. Out of the fresh coronavirus cases, 12 were from the Jammu division and 66 from the Kashmir division, they said.
In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday lifted night restrictions between 11 PM to 6 AM, a senior official said here. “On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM) is being lifted in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here. The order in this regard has been issued to all the officers concerned.
Delhi reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported in the city last month — one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28.
Mizoram on Wednesday reported 665 fresh COVID-19 cases, 288 less than the number of infections registered on the previous day, raising the tally to 1,14,466, an official said. The state had logged 953 cases on Tuesday, he said, adding, single-day infections have remained below 1,000 since October 15. The death toll mounted to 393 after two more patients succumbed to the virus. At least 148 children and four frontline workers were among the newly infected people, the official said.
Odisha, for the second consecutive day, logged above 550 new COVID-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 10,36,532 on Wednesday while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,296, a health department official said. While the state on Wednesday reported 559 new cases, the figure was 556 on the previous day and 340 on Monday. Wednesday’s new cases included 71 children and adolescents. The rate of infection among the population in the age group of 0 to 18 years is 12.70 per cent.
More than 102.4 crore (102,48,12,565) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. More than 10.78 crore (10,78,72,110) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, it added.
The COVID-19 death toll in Meghalaya remained at 1,439 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, while 79 fresh infections pushed the tally to 83,158, a health department official said on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, 45 were recorded in East Khasi Hills district, 23 in West Khasi Hills and six in South West Khasi Hills.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed the issue of the emergency use listing of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and resumption of supplies of the Serum Institute of India-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX facility among other topics during a telephonic conversation with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
“Had a call with @mansukhmandviya, India’s Health Minister, to discuss #India’s ongoing #COVID19 vaccination programme; the need for a global pandemic agreement; digital health; & traditional medicine. We welcome India’s support to strengthen WHO, incl. via flexible, sustainable financing," Ghebreyesus tweeted on Tuesday.
India logged 14,623 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,41,08,996, while the active cases declined to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,52,651 with 197 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
United Nations/Geneva: India reported an 18 per cent decrease in the new COVID-19 cases along with a 13 per cent decline in the number of deaths during the week of October 11 to 17, the WHO has said, highlighting that all the regions globally, except the European Region, reported a fall in new weekly cases of the deadly virus.
As Covid-19 figures show signs of declining in Maharashtra, the state government extended the timings of shops, restaurants and eateries “with immediate effect".
Over 20 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in a new outbreak in China. According to a report in IANS, virus that has triggered the new outbreaks linked to a tour group of seniors from Shanghai likely stemmed from overseas, said Chinese health experts in a report by Global Times.
As of today, till 10 AM, India has recorded 55.8 per cent vaccine doses administered to those in the 18 to 44 age category. The union health ministry shared data of age-wise distribution of Covid-19 vaccine doses, but it did not specify whether these groups had been given only the first dose or were fully vaccinated with both doses.
Drugs Controller General of India is carefully examining recommendation by expert panel and evaluating several factors related to availability of vaccine. The drug regulator will hold discussions with the health minister, PMO, and Bharat Biotech before granting EUA to Covaxin, sources said.
The second dose has outpaced the first dose by seven days. Around 1.6 second doses were administered than 1.58 crore first shots for the first time between October 9 and 15. An official told News18 the first dose coverage was nearing saturation.
The Covid-19 task force chief says the mammoth task before the government remains to ensure that “no one is left behind".
India has started the countdown to completing 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on CoWIN, the online portal for booking and tracking vaccinations launched by the union health ministry.
Nine districts reported new cases below 10, while Perambalur recorded the least with two. Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the sixth edition of the mega COVID vaccination camp, scheduled to be held on October 23, would focus on administering the vaccine to those due for the second dose.
“Chief Minister (M K Stalin) has advised us to focus on those people who need to receive their second dose. In the fifth edition of the mega vaccination camp 11 lakh people who needed to receive the second dose were benefitted, while in the fourth edition it was 10 lakh”, Subramanian told reporters. He said 57 lakh people in Tamil Nadu were eligible to receive their second dose of COVID vaccine, while 68 per cent of the eligible population have received the first dose.
“During the 6th mega vaccination camp on Saturday, we hope to vaccinate 25 lakh people who need to receive their second dose… we have 48 lakh vaccines in stock and the vaccination exercise will be held through 50,000 camps”, he said. The minister advised people to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol and not drop their guard, citing the increasing cases in the UK and fresh infections registering an upward tick in Singapore after recording a declining trend. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu held a review meeting on the plan to hold the sixth mega vaccination camp with senior officials of various government departments including health, police, among others, at the Secretariat today.
