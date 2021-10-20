Tamil Nadu Records 1,170 New Covid-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Tamil Nadu added 1,170 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the infection count to 26,90,633, while the death toll rose to 35,948 with 20 more deaths. Recoveries stood at 26,40,627, with 1,418 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 14,058 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,28,759 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,97,92,210. Read More