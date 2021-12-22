British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ruled out imposing additional lockdown measures in England before Christmas but said the Omicron variant related data will be kept under review to see if stricter measures are needed next week. The announcement came as the UK recorded 90,629 new COVID cases, slightly down on the all-time high on Monday of 91,743, largely driven by the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

The World Health Organization’s top official in Europe urged governments on Tuesday to prepare for a significant surge in coronavirus cases across the continent due to the omicron variant, which is already dominant in several countries. “We can see another storm coming, WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said at a press conference in Vienna. Within weeks, omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the WHO European region’s 53 members,” Kluge added, noting that it is already the dominant variant in the United Kingdom, Denmark and Portugal.

A man, who had returned to Kolkata from Ireland last week, tested positive for Covid-19 following which he was hospitalised on Tuesday, a health department official said. The department is waiting for the genome sequencing report of the 27-year-old man to check if he was afflicted with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, he added.

“The man who has been working in Dublin, Ireland, for the last five years, arrived in the city flying from Manchester via Abu Dhabi and New Delhi. He was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning,” the official said. His genome sequencing report from the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) at Kalyani is expected within 72 hours, he added.

South African authorities in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal have appealed to anti-vaccination campaigners to stop as the province has now become the epicentre of the Covid-19 fourth wave. Provincial health minister Nomagugu Simelane, confirming that Kwazulu-Natal has become a Covid-19 hotspot, slammed those who spread conspiracy theories about vaccination.

