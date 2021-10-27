Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Worried Over '11 Crore Pending Doses', Centre to Meet State Health Mins Today; Delhi's Positivity Rate Highest in 22 Days

The European Medicines Agency said that a booster dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine “can be considered" in people aged 18 and above. In a statement, the EU drug regulator said its analysis had shown that a third dose given of Moderna's vaccine — which is usually given in a two-dose schedule — at least six months after the second dose, led to an increase in antibody levels in adults whose levels were waning. The booster dose consists of half the dose normally given to adults. [caption id="attachment_4369187" align="alignnone" width="4975"]FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. The European Medicines Agency said a booster dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine “can be considered" in people aged 18 and above. In a statement on Monday, Oct. 25, the EU drug regulator said its analysis had shown that a third dose given of Moderna’s vaccine - which is usually given in a two-dose schedule - at least six months after the second dose, led to an increase in antibody levels in adults whose levels were waning. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)[/caption]