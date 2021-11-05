Coronavirus LIVE Updates: WHO Warns of New Covid Wave, Alerts 53 European & Central Asian Countries; Britain Approves Merck's Covid-19 Pill

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As Covid graph declines, the World Health Organisation has warned that as many as 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia face the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic. Read More
A White House aide who accompanied Joe Biden to international summits in Europe last week tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to people familiar with the matter.
Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at their highest numbers of the pandemic as more regions announced they were extending existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country’s unrelenting surge of infections. Russia is five days into a nationwide non-working period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians to stay off work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. He authorized regional governments to extend the number of non-working days, if necessary.
Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them. Issues including longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding the company’s capacity to fill vials with vaccine and package them for shipping, which may shift some deliveries to early 2022, the drugmaker said Thursday. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.
Russia has set another record for daily coronavirus deaths as it struggles through a long surge of infections that has prompted restrictions throughout the country. The national coronavirus task force on Thursday said 1,195 people died of COVID-19 over the past day, exceeding the 1,189 recorded the previous day. Since late September, Russia has tallied new highs in infections or deaths almost daily. The task force reported 40,217 new infections, down from the record 40,993 on Oct. 31.
Assam reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, 107 less than the previous day’s figure, taking the tally to 6,11,656, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The positivity rate increased to 1.05 per cent from 0.70 per cent on Wednesday. Four fresh fatalities during the day pushed the death toll to 6,019. The bulletin said 1,347 more coronavirus patients have died of other ailments.
For the first time in her young life, two-year-old Nathania Ysobel Alesna was playing outside her house in the Philippine capital after 20 months of being kept at home by government coronavirus restrictions. At a department store east of Manila one recent day, Nathania giddily rode a scooter and a bike as her mother, Ruth Francine Faller, looked on. Later, Faller shared her elation with a Facebook group dedicated to helping fellow parents find places where kids can be outdoors or in public places without trouble from police enforcing the Philippines’ stay-at-home orders for children, among the strictest in the world. “Her joy was overflowing. She looks innocent at the same time amazed at what she saw," Faller told Reuters.
Chile’s presidential candidates had to host news conferences from home and cancel travel plans as five out of seven candidates were forced to isolate for a week after left-wing hopeful Gabriel Boric tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to Boric, four candidates had all been in close contact with him recently and have since tested negative for the virus, they said on social media. But Chile’s regulations mandate that any close contacts isolate for at least seven days regardless of test result.
Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the drug, Molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease.
Nagaland reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, pushing the total infection count to 31,894, a health department official said. As many as 15 people have been cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,966. The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 93.95 per cent, the official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 687 as no fresh coronavirus fatality was reported during the day.
Buildings were decorated with earthen lamps and colourful lights while people, dressed in their finest, exchanged gifts on Diwali which was celebrated across India amid Covid curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some states. People visiting temples maintained social distancing while many took the virtual route to convey their greetings although active Covid cases in India declined to the lowest number in 253 days.
Maharashtra recorded 1,141 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and 32 deaths, the health department said. The coronavirus case tally in the state rose to 66,15,299, while the death toll reached 1,40,345, it added. On Wednesday, the state had reported 1,193 new cases and 39 fatalities. A total of 1,613 patients were discharged from hospitals since Wednesday evening, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,56,263 and leaving the state with 15,062 active cases. Maharashtra’s case recovery rate stands at 97.6 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The total of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state rose to 6,30,47,584 with 1,00,229 swab samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the health department said.
European countries must work harder to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further as deaths and new cases surge, the World Health Organization’s Europe head said. Current transmission rates in 53 European countries are of “grave concern" and new cases are nearing record levels, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus, the WHO’s Hans Kluge told a media briefing. “We must change our tactics, from reacting to surges of COVID-19, to preventing them from happening in the first place," he said.
“We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence. Europe is back at the epicentre of the pandemic, where we were one year ago,” WHO’s Europe head Hans Kluge told reporters from the WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. Kluge said case counts are beginning to near-record levels again and the pace of transmission in the region, which stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, is of ‘grave concern.’
Meanwhile, in India with ramped vaccination drive, the Covid-19 graph is declining- Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 945 new Covid-19 positive cases, continuing with the less than 1,000 infections per day trend for the fourth consecutive day, and the caseload stood at 27,06,493. The active number of cases dropped to 10,895 with 1,047 patients getting discharged following treatment in various hospitals and in total, 26,59,407 people recovered.
The Britain government on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by the U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended- mhra the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease. It will be administered as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within five days of the onset of symptoms.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.