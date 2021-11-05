Coronavirus LIVE Updates: WHO Warns of New Covid Wave, Alerts 53 European & Central Asian Countries; Britain Approves Merck's Covid-19 Pill

The UN health body stated that in the coming weeks or these countries are already battling a new wave of infections, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence. Europe is back at the epicentre of the pandemic, where we were one year ago,” WHO’s Europe head Hans Kluge told reporters from the WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. Kluge said case counts are beginning to near-record levels again and the pace of transmission in the region, which stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, is of ‘grave concern.’

Meanwhile, in India with ramped vaccination drive, the Covid-19 graph is declining- Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 945 new Covid-19 positive cases, continuing with the less than 1,000 infections per day trend for the fourth consecutive day, and the caseload stood at 27,06,493. The active number of cases dropped to 10,895 with 1,047 patients getting discharged following treatment in various hospitals and in total, 26,59,407 people recovered.

The Britain government on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by the U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended- mhra the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease. It will be administered as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within five days of the onset of symptoms.

