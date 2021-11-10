Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With Police, No Mass Gathering & Designated Spots, States Issue Covid Rules for Chhath Festivities Today

This comes as Delhi recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases and zero death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent on Tuesday.

The Mumbai civic body has banned mass gatherings of Chhath Puja at seafronts as the threat of a third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic looms large. The BMC said it will make artificial ponds in several areas across the city and the regional offices concerned will be responsible for filling them once the festivities are concluded. Offices have to ensure that there is no overcrowding in these artificial structures and all Covid-19 norms are followed.

The number of devotees for indoor celebrations has been restricted to 100. On the other hand, a maximum of 200 people can take part in outdoor celebrations.

In Jharkhand, as Covid-19 cases continued to rise, especially capital Ranchi, amid the festive fervour of Diwali and Chhath, records with the health department indicated that complacency during Chhath may lead to a further spike in cases. As per the latest data compiled by the National Health Mission (NHM), the count of active Covid cases in the state has jumped from 97 on November 1 to 140 on Sunday, while the active caseload in Ranchi almost doubled and reached 76 during this period.

Meanwhile, In Gurgaon, the health department has directed all schools in the city to submit data of students in classes 1 to 12, ahead of an anticipated rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine for children by the last week of this month. In an order issued, the department asked all schools to submit the data within 10 days.

So far, there are a total of 127 government and 232 private schools in Gurgaon. The health department aims to create a database on children in the city as part of the plan for inoculating them, officials said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.