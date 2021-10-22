Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 15,786 Cases, 231 Deaths in the Last 24 Hrs; 10 Cr 2nd Doses Still Overdue, VK Paul Issues Caution Amid Cheer

Paul said the country’s mission will be complete once all adults are completely vaccinated. As the number of Covid-19 doses administered across India crossed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday, Delhi also found itself on the cusp of the two-crore mark. On Thursday, the city of Delhi administered 1,99,08,367 doses. This included 1,28,45,062 first doses and 70,63,305 second doses. Delhi would have crossed the two-crore mark on Thursday, but compared with the two lakh injections given till recently, the daily numbers in recent days have come down slightly.

As per sources, 85.6% of the eligible population have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and nearly half 47% have been fully vaccinated. In Delhi, almost 64% of the Covid jabs, or 1,27,10,430, have been given to those in the 18-44 age category. The number administered to those in the 45-59 age group is 47,88,752, which is 24% of the total. People aged 60 years and above have received 24,09,185 doses, or slightly more than 12% of the total.More than two lakh people got injected in a single day on September 25 and September 27, but the numbers have not crossed the two-lakh mark in a day since then. While it took from January 16 to July 31 for the number of doses administered in Delhi to cross the one-crore mark, it took exactly a month and a half for more than 50 lakh more people to be vaccinated in the months of August and September.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 833 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 15,83,646 and toll to 19,021. The state also reported a positivity rate of 2.52 percent on Wednesday, up from 2.43 percent the day before. While active cases in the state stood at 7,535 on Thursday, Kolkata topped the caseload over the last 24 hours at 232, followed by North 24 Parganas at 143. North 24 Parganas, however, topped the death count over the last 24 hours at 7, followed by Kolkata at 5.

