Australia’s most populous state was urgently testing people entering the country on Sunday, after two arrivals from southern Africa tested positive for COVID-19, as some countries have detected the new Omicron variant. Australia imposed new restrictions on Saturday on people who have been to nine southern African countries, as the highly infectious Omicron variant raises concerns about another wave of the pandemic.
Virus with “heavy mutations" doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be lethal, but there is high need for vigilance, ICMR scientist Dr Samiran Panda told News18.com. A new coronavirus variant — B.1.1.529, officially named ‘Omicron’ by WHO — has been red-flagged by scientists due to an alarmingly high number of mutations, expecting that the heavy mutations might make the virus more resistant to vaccines, increase transmissibility and lead to more severe symptoms. The variant has 50 mutations overall, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone. READ MORE
Two travellers from South Africa, who were tested positive at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, have been found infected with Delta variant of Covid-19. Officials said that 584 people arrived at the Bengaluru airport from 10 high risk countries. Meanwhile 94 travellers arrived from South Africa. “Out of them (94 travellers), two who returned from South Africa (Indian nationals) tested positive for Covid-19 on 11 and 20 November respectively. We sent it for sequencing and came to know that it’s Delta variant," Bangalore Rural DC K Srinivas said. READ MORE
The emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, reportedly more potent and going by the name of Omicron triggered global alarm on Friday as countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa. Precautionary measures were taken after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that Omicron may spread more quickly than other forms and may lead to reinfection. Joining the bandwagon were also several states in India which laid down rules of quarantine for travelers from South Africa. Scheduled international flights to and from India will be resumed from December 15 after 20 months of coronavirus-induced suspension, the Civil Aviation Ministry had said on Friday. The countries deemed ‘at at risk’ by the Union Health Ministry will be allowed to operate only a certain percentage of their pre-Covid scheduled flights. READ MORE
South Africa on Saturday said it was being “punished" for its advanced ability to detect new COVID-19 variants early, as several countries imposed travel ban on it due to the new potentially highly-transmissible Omicron variant, first detected here. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in a statement urged world leaders not to implement knee-jerk policy decisions in response to the detection of the Omicron variant. The latest round of travel bans is “akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker. Excellent science should be applauded and not punished, it said.
The super-speciality block at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be denotified as the COVID-19 facility, but two wards in the old GMCH wing will be dedicated for the management of cases amid the rising concern over new variants of coronavirus, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday. The Goa government’s decision comes amid rising concerns worldwide over the detection of patients infected with Omicron strain of coronavirus in South Africa. Super Speciality Block will be de-notified as Covid hospital after consulting Hon CM @DrPramodPSawant. In the Old GMC wing, however, we will dedicate two wards for Covid management due to the new strains that are arising. Efforts for moving several specialities at SSB (super-speciality block) are in full swing, Rane tweeted.
Amid rising fears of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus globally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held a meeting in which they decided that they will issue fresh guidelines for airport authorities. Travellers from African countries where cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron have been found should be screened, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials. Passports of international passengers should be checked at the Mumbai airport and medical tests should be conducted if a person has been to any of the African countries where the new variant has been found, he instructed. READ MORE
Britain, Germany and Italy detected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new steps to contain the virus, while more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa. The discovery of the variant has sparked global concern, a wave of travel bans or curbs and a sell-off on financial markets on Friday as investors worried that Omicron could stall a global recovery from the nearly two-year pandemic.
Israel said it would ban the entry of all foreigners into the country and reintroduce counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology to contain the spread of the variant.
The two linked cases of Omicron detected in Britain were connected to travel to southern Africa, British health minister Sajid Javid said.
Johnson laid out measures that included stricter testing rules for people arriving in the country but that stopped short of curbs on social activity other than requiring mask wearing in some settings.
“We will require anyone who enters the UK to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival and to self-isolate until they have a negative result,” Johnson told a news conference.
People who had come into contact with people testing positive for a suspected case of Omicron would have to self-isolate for 10 days and the government would tighten the rules on wearing face coverings, Johnson said, adding the steps would be reviewed in three weeks.
The health ministry in the German state of Bavaria also announced two confirmed cases of the variant. The two people entered Germany at Munich airport on Nov. 24, before Germany designated South Africa as a virus-variant area, and were now isolating, said the ministry, indicating without stating explicitly that the people had travelled from South Africa.
In Italy, the National Health Institute said a case of the new variant had been detected in Milan in a person coming from Mozambique.
Czech health authorities also said they were examining a suspected case of the variant in a person who spent time in Namibia.
Omicron, dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, is potentially more contagious than previous variants of the disease, although experts do not know yet if it will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other strains.
England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Witty, said at the same news conference as Johnson that there was still much uncertainty around Omicron, but “there is a reasonable chance that at least there will be some degree of vaccine escape with this variant”.
The variant was first discovered in South Africa and had also since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.
Indian States Ready Response
If found positive for infection, such a person should be institutionally quarantined, Chahal said, according to an official release. Samples of such passengers should be sent for genome sequencing, he added. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had called a meeting of various authorities including police, airport, superintendents of major civic hospitals, executive health officers and members of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force in the evening to discuss precautions to be taken in view of concerns over Omicron.
There are no direct flights to Mumbai from African countries, but as a precautionary measure, Chahal directed the airport administration to collect information of the last fortnight’s journey of all international arrivals. Jumbo Covid Centers of the BMC should be re-inspected to ensure that they are functioning properly and vaccination should be accelerated, he said.
