Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Shut School if Covid Case Reported, Says Delhi Govt Advisory; 15 Kids Among 44 New Infections in Noida

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Delhi government has issued a fresh advisory for schools in the national capital, directing them to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for COVID-19.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) also said that students and staff must wear masks and maintain social distancing to the extent possible. Read More
Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 500 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron surges in many countries in Europe and Asia.
The rise of BA.2 has been blamed for recent surges in China as well as record infections in Europe. It has been called the “stealth variant" because it is slightly harder to track than others.
South Korea leads the world in the daily average number of new cases, reporting more than 182,000 new infections a day and accounting for one in every four infections globally, according to a Reuters analysis.
In late April 2020, microbiologist Dr Elisa Granato had woken up to the news of her death, splattered all over the social media. The internet was viral with ‘fake news’ that she had died following the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine under clinical trial, in which she was amongst the first few volunteers in the UK. Dr Granato responded to the internet rumours, by posting on her social media profile that she was ‘doing fine’. This is just a glimpse of what the world has faced in the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. READ MORE
South Korea said on Friday it will drop most COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions next week, including a midnight curfew on eateries, as the Omicron surge in cases shows signs of waning, although people will still have to wear masks.
From April 18, the midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses will be scrapped, along with the cap on private gatherings which was set at 10, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a coronavirus response meeting.
“Wearing masks is still a very important means to protect ourselves," Kim said. “It is inevitable to maintain the indoor mask mandate for a considerable period of time."
Shanghai on Thursday reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases, accounting for 95 per cent of China’s total infection cases making it a new record high in daily cases a day after President Xi Jinping ruled out dropping curbs stating the country must continue with its pandemic control measures. China’s financial hub is battling its worst Coronavirus outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019. The city is under strict lockdown although authorities began easing some of its restrictions this week. READ MORE
In the first quantitative sero-survey conducted in March this year, COVID-19 antibodies were found in 3,097 out of the 3,099 health and frontline workers, who were examined, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Comparatively, more antibodies were found in the blood samples of the employees, who have taken the preventive or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines as compared to the fully vaccinated employees, the civic body said in a release. READ MORE
Maintaining social distancing and wearing masks diligently prevented of eight out of 10 families in India from getting infected with Covid, a new survey has claimed.
The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, received over 29,000 responses from citizens across 345 districts of India. LocalCircles claimed that the survey showed 57 percent of Indian families had one or more individuals testing Covid positive in the last two years. READ MORE
Delhi on Thursday reported a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases with 325 new infections, the highest single-day jump in cases in 40 days, taking the positivity rate to rise to 2.39 per cent, according to state health department data. The Covid-19 positivity rate jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week as doctors reassured against “a panic situation" citing a low daily count while warning against staying vigilant and following all Covid-appropriate behaviours. READ MORE
Forty-four people, including 15 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, the health department here said on Thursday. The number of active cases in the district has crossed the 100-mark to reach 121 now, it said. According to the official figures, 44 people tested positive for the infection since Wednesday 6 AM, while 13 have got cured during the period. “Of the new cases, 15 children were found positive. None of these children were reported from any school," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma said.
The CMO said 68 samples were being sent on Thursday to the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, for genome sequencing. In the wake of the increasing cases, the health department had on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or showing any symptom of COVID-19 for timely treatment.
“If any COVID case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being," the advisory said.
Among other measures listed in the advisory include wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools, maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent.
It also advised regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers and creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school. Noting a “slight” rise in COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said earlier in the day that he has directed the education department to issue guidelines on Friday in this regard.
However, both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia maintained the government is closely monitoring the situation, and asked people not to panic as there is no rise in hospitalisation.
“Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but (we have to) stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Sisodia told reporters. He also said he had got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive.
“The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard,” he had said. Delhi reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department. Reports of infections from schools have sparked concerns, weeks after they opened for completely offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic.
Kalkaji MLA and senior AAP leader Atishi said, “There are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for Covid. Other students of the class have been sent home. We are closely tracking the situation.”
However, she did not specify the name of the school where cases have been reported. The fresh infections in the privately-run schools in the national capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases.
At least five students and staff of a top private school in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj have tested COVID positive in the last one week, sparking concerns among parents about their wards’ safety as well as about the possible closure of schools yet again.
While a section of parents claimed that the school did not inform other parents about the cases, and that children continued to go to class with COVID-19 positive students, the school categorically denied the charge.
“As students across Delhi-NCR turn Covid positive, schools are struggling with protocols. My child’s school has at least eight kids, two staff members positive. But no proper information is given to parents. The school is functioning normally including even those classes with positive cases,” said a parent.
A school management representative said, “The parents of students of each class where a student had tested positive were informed on the class WhatsApp group to take all COVID-19 precautions.”
Schools in Delhi have four days holidays starting Thursday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday followed by a weekend. The Delhi BJP demanded that in view of the rise in cases, the government should once again make masks mandatory at public places including public transport, schools, colleges and cinema halls.
Government officials also said that in view of the uptick in COVID cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20, and may consider bringing back the mask mandate.
