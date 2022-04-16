Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 27% of Covid Hospitalisation in Delhi Among Kids; Closing Schools Last Option, Says Dy CM Sisodia

Amid threat of a new coronavirus variant, nearly 300 samples taken from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi recently have been sent for genome sequencing, official sources said on Friday. The sequencing is to be done essentially to find if any new variant, like XE, has circulated in the city or not, amid a spike in daily cases in the last few days. Delhi on Friday recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the state health department. About 300 samples taken from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi a couple of days ago, have been sent for genome sequencing, the sources said. The sequencing will take about 7-10 days to process, they said. As flights are operational and people are intermingling, there is always a “chance" that a variant could end up circulating in a city, even from a far off place, where they might have been detected earlier, the sources said.