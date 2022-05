Delhi Logs 1,656 New Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Stands at 5.39%

May 06, 2022 07:31 IST

AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Busts WHO's Claim on Covid Deaths in India

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Thursday objected to WHO's claim on excess Covid deaths in India and said that the country has a robust system of birth and death registration, the data of which is available. He objected to the WHO numbers and said that this has not been the case as far as the numbers that the WHO is predicting. "So, prediction seems to be way beyond what actual numbers are and is based on data that is not substantiated. That is why I think that this is something which we, as a country, should object to and we need to present our data which is scientific and more on evidence basis," the AIIMS chief said.