Delhi Logs 1,656 New Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Stands at 5.39%

India reported 3,545 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally of cases reported so far to 4,30,94,938 while the number of active cases declined to 19,688, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,002 with 27 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Active cases comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98. Read More
India reported 3,545 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally of cases reported so far to 4,30,94,938 while the number of active cases declined to 19,688, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,002 with 27 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Active cases comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.
No Covid death in the national capital has gone uncounted, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday, a day after the World Health Organisation estimated that there were 4.7 million (47 lakh) deaths from the virus in India. Covid death data given by the national capital to the Centre is completely authentic and correct, Jain, who is here to attend a Swasthya Chintan Shivir organised by the Union Health Ministry, said. READ MORE
The ongoing 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) strongly objected to a WHO report estimating 4.7 million (47 lakh) Covid-related fatalities in India as baseless and devoid of facts, sources said. In its report released on Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years, more than double the official death toll of six million. Most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.
While the rapid antigen tests remain a useful tool for the detection of COVID-19 infections, some of these diagnostic kits may be less sensitive to the variants of concern, according to a US study. Scientists at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in the US noted that the rapid tests were developed for use with the original SARS-CoV-2 viral strain that emerged late in 2019.
As many as 11 students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in Jharkhand’s Chatra district were tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two days, officials said on Friday. Eight girls of class 12 and two of class 11 were found to be afflicted with the disease on May 4, while another one tested positive for the virus on Thursday. A random test for Covid-19 was conducted by the administration of the institution on April 27. A total of 195 students, as well as staff, underwent RT-PCR tests that day. We were provided with the test report on May 4 in which 10 students were reported to be positive with Covid-19, Arundhati Dutta, in charge of Kasturba Gandhi Residential schools in Chatra said.
At the Swasthya Chintan Shivir, around 20 Health Ministers have strongly objected to the WHO’s Covid-19 deaths report about India, sources said.
The 2022 Asian Games, which were scheduled to take place in Hangzhou in September, were on Friday postponed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China. According to state-run CGTN TV, the Olympic Council of Asia has postponed the 19th edition of the multi-sports Games, the second biggest sporting event after the Olympics in size.
Omicron may be intrinsically as severe as previous coronavirus variants, according to a US study which contradicts assumptions that the strain was more transmissible but less severe. The yet-to-be-published study, posted as preprint on Research Square on May 2, adjusted for factors such as demographics, vaccination status, and the Charlson comorbidity index that predicts the risk of death within a year of hospitalisation for patients with specific comorbid conditions.
West Bengal on Thursday recorded 30 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 20,18,441, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll remained unchanged at 21,202 as no fresh death due to the disease was reported from any part of the state. At least 34 more people recuperated from the disease, taking total recoveries to 19,96,826, the bulletin said. Bengal currently has 413 active cases.
India on Friday reported 3,545 new Covid-19 cases registering a fresh hike in daily infections. The Friday tally was 8 percent higher than yesterday.
The number of COVID-19 infections in China’s financial hub of Shanghai has been on a “continuous downward trend" since April 22, the city’s vice major Wu Qing said on Friday. “Currently, our city’s epidemic prevention and control situation is steadily improving, and the epidemic has come under effective control," he told a news conference. Shanghai reported 4,024 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 5, down from 4,390 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 245, also down from 261 a day earlier. Deaths fell to 12, from 13 a day earlier.
The WHO on Thursday said that 14.9 million people were killed either by COVID-19 directly or due to the pandemic’s impact on health systems and society, with the global health agency estimating that India had 4.7 million fatalities. In New Delhi, India strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the World Health Organization for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the coronavirus pandemic in view of the availability of authentic data, saying validity and robustness of the models used and methodology of data collection are questionable.
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Thursday objected to WHO’s claim on excess Covid deaths in India and said that the country has a robust system of birth and death registration, the data of which is available. He objected to the WHO numbers and said that this has not been the case as far as the numbers that the WHO is predicting. “So, prediction seems to be way beyond what actual numbers are and is based on data that is not substantiated. That is why I think that this is something which we, as a country, should object to and we need to present our data which is scientific and more on evidence basis," the AIIMS chief said.
The country’s apex laboratory has cleared more than 10 crore doses of Covovax, another Covid-19 vaccine by the Serum Institute of India, for exports even as India gears up to roll out the shots to inoculate teenagers, News18.com has learnt. According to government data, the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh has so far approved a little over 10 crore doses of Covovax for the purpose of exports as the vaccine was facing delay in approvals in India. READ MORE
Delhi recorded 1,365 Covid-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. A total of 21,501 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday, it stated. With the new cases, the national capital’s overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,89,769, while the death toll remained at 26,177, the data showed.
With the addition of 25 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, Gujarat’s infection tally reached 12,24,429, the state health department said. As no death linked to the infection was reported during the day, the fatality count in the state remained unchanged at 10,943, it said, adding that 14 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such individuals to 12,13,365. The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 121.
No Covid death in the national capital has gone uncounted, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday, a day after the World Health Organisation estimated that there were 4.7 million (47 lakh) deaths from the virus in India. Covid death data given by the national capital to the Centre is completely authentic and correct, Jain, who is here to attend a Swasthya Chintan Shivir organised by the Union Health Ministry, said. READ MORE
According to it, the daily positivity rate was 0.76 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 per cent. India’s active caseload decreased by 31 in a day.
The NTAGI has recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the precaution dose of Covid vaccine as required by the country they are travelling to, before the stipulated nine-month waiting period, sources said. However, no recommendation as of now has been made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) over reducing the gap between the second dose and the precaution jab from the current nine months to six for everybody.
The issue is likely to be discussed in subsequent meetings, sources said. As of now, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution jab.
The Union health ministry has received several representations seeking the precaution dose of Covid vaccine for those who have to travel abroad for employment, business commitments, admission to foreign educational institutes, participating in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India’s official delegation.
Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 200-mark after more than a month to record 233 new coronavirus infections. Of 233 new cases, Mumbai alone accounted for 130 or over 60 percent of the total cases.
Maharashtra now has 1,109 active coronavirus patients. The state’s COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,596, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.
The state had recorded 188 coronavirus cases and zero fatality on Wednesday.The districts of Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia recorded zero active cases. As many as 173 people recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.