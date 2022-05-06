Delhi Logs 1,656 New Covid Cases in Last 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Stands at 5.39%

74 per cent, the health ministry said.

According to it, the daily positivity rate was 0.76 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 per cent. India’s active caseload decreased by 31 in a day.

The NTAGI has recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the precaution dose of Covid vaccine as required by the country they are travelling to, before the stipulated nine-month waiting period, sources said. However, no recommendation as of now has been made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) over reducing the gap between the second dose and the precaution jab from the current nine months to six for everybody.

The issue is likely to be discussed in subsequent meetings, sources said. As of now, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution jab.

The Union health ministry has received several representations seeking the precaution dose of Covid vaccine for those who have to travel abroad for employment, business commitments, admission to foreign educational institutes, participating in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India’s official delegation.

Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 200-mark after more than a month to record 233 new coronavirus infections. Of 233 new cases, Mumbai alone accounted for 130 or over 60 percent of the total cases.

Maharashtra now has 1,109 active coronavirus patients. The state’s COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,596, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.

The state had recorded 188 coronavirus cases and zero fatality on Wednesday.The districts of Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia recorded zero active cases. As many as 173 people recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.