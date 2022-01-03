Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jabs for 15-17 from Today; India's Weekly Case Rise Shows Covid Spreading Faster than in 2nd Wave

Cases of the virus nearly tripled in the week ending Sunday compared to the previous seven days, representing an unprecedented 181 percent increase during the period, a report by Times of India states.

During the week (December 27-January 2), India recorded nearly 1.3 lakh new cases, a 12-week high, compared to the previous week’s tally of 46,073, which was, ironically, the lowest since the middle of May 2020.

This was by far the most significant weekly increase in infections since the country’s pandemic began. The previous highest increase was 71%, recorded during the second wave from April 5-11, 2021.

A Hindustan Times report also stated similar findings, that in the week ending January 2, there were 18,290 new Covid-19 infections reported every day on average across India, the highest the seven-day average has reached since October 12. While this is the worst case rate in the last two and a half months in absolute terms, the numbers become more concerning when we consider the rate at which it is increasing, the report said. The national seven-day average of daily cases was 6,641 the week before last (the seven days preceding December 25). It means that the rate of new infections has increased by 175 percent in just one week. This is the country’s largest weekly growth rate since April 9, 2020, surpassing even the peak growth rate seen during the second wave, when the figure peaked at 75%, it said.