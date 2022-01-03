Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jabs for 15-17 from Today; India's Weekly Case Rise Shows Covid Spreading Faster than in 2nd Wave

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India will start administering its indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin to the 15 to 18 age group from Monday, with inoculation drive for teenagers commencing on Saturday with registration beginning for them on the CoWIN App. Read More
Around 2,000 passengers in a Mumbai-Goa cruise ship were not allowed to disembark after a crew member was found positive for coronavirus. All the passengers and the crew are now being tested for Covid-19. Officials have instructed that no one should disembark from the ship, Cordelia Cruises’ Empress, before the result of RT-PCR test has been declared. READ MORE
Cases of the virus nearly tripled in the week ending Sunday compared to the previous seven days, representing an unprecedented 181 percent increase during the period, a report by Times of India states.
During the week (December 27-January 2), India recorded nearly 1.3 lakh new cases, a 12-week high, compared to the previous week’s tally of 46,073, which was, ironically, the lowest since the middle of May 2020.
This was by far the most significant weekly increase in infections since the country’s pandemic began. The previous highest increase was 71%, recorded during the second wave from April 5-11, 2021.
A Hindustan Times report also stated similar findings, that in the week ending January 2, there were 18,290 new Covid-19 infections reported every day on average across India, the highest the seven-day average has reached since October 12. While this is the worst case rate in the last two and a half months in absolute terms, the numbers become more concerning when we consider the rate at which it is increasing, the report said. The national seven-day average of daily cases was 6,641 the week before last (the seven days preceding December 25). It means that the rate of new infections has increased by 175 percent in just one week. This is the country’s largest weekly growth rate since April 9, 2020, surpassing even the peak growth rate seen during the second wave, when the figure peaked at 75%, it said.
As India launches vaccination drive for teenagers starting January 3, Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech has started re-labelling and exchanging the stock lying with the private hospitals, News18 has learnt.
The company, after receiving the approval from the country’s apex drug regulator on the extension of expiry date from nine to 12 months, has started lifting the stock on its own expense for re-labelling or exchange. READ MORE
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday flagged the under-use of Covid funds, at just 17 per cent, to ramp up health infrastructure such as ICU, oxygen beds, amid the rise of Omicron in the country. Reviewing the public health preparedness for COVID-19 and progress of the national vaccination campaign in view of rising cases of the Omicron variant, the minister pointed out that collectively, states and UTs have only used just over 17 per cent of the available approved funds under the Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP-II). READ MORE
Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd. State now has 76 Omicron cases.
8 cases are from Bengaluru. 5 of them are international travellers.
2 cases are from Dharwad.
The West Bengal government on Sunday announced to re-impose stricter Covid-related restrictions due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. At a press conference, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said the new restrictions will come into effect from January 3 and will be in place till January 15. READ MORE
India’s vaccination programme against Covid-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world, the Union health ministry said on Sunday and termed as misleading some media reports that claimed the country has missed its Covid-19 inoculation targets. Since the start of the national Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 last year, India has administered to over 90 per cent of its eligible citizens’ first doses and 65 per cent second doses.
The Supreme Court on Sunday decided to conduct all hearings in virtual mode for two weeks starting from January 3, in view of the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The Supreme Court administration issued a circular announcing the decision on Sunday evening. READ MORE
Eighty-five students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital’s Gangarkot tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the administration to declare the school a micro containment zone. He said samples of 496 students and school staff were sent for the RT-PCR testing after 11 students of the school tested positive recently.
In just the first two days of January, Delhi has reported more coronavirus cases than recorded between August and November, as per official data. The national capital has registered 5,910 Covid-19 cases since January 1. On Saturday, the city reported 2,716 Covid-19 cases while on Sunday this number went up to 3,194, according to Delhi State Health Bulletin. READ MORE
Five more Omicron cases have been recorded in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 84, the state health department said on Sunday. All five cases were passengers who arrived at the international airport here from countries other than those declared “at risk" by the Centre, it said in a bulletin.
Kerala reported 45 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday thereby taking the total number of infections in the State to 152, said the Health Department. State Health Minister Veena George said nine of the 45 patients came from high-risk countries while 32 reached the State from low-risk countries. Four persons contracted the new variant through their contacts.
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the second time he was getting infected, the earlier instance being in March last year. "On seeing the symptoms of corona infection, I got my COVID-19 test in Raipur this evening in which I was tested positive for the Coronavirus. Right now I am fine and I am taking treatment by staying in home isolation following the instructions of the doctors," Singh Deo tweeted.
Bihar on Sunday reported 352 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 more than the previous day’s figure, while Patna remained the worst affected district, with 87 doctors testing positive for the virus. According to the health department, active cases have shot past the four-digit mark and reached 1,074. READ MORE
The Rajasthan government on Sunday capped the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and weddings at 100 and ordered closure of schools in Jaipur city for classes 1 to 8, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The decisions were taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here. READ MORE
India will start administering its indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin to the 15 to 18 age group from Monday, with inoculation drive for teenagers commencing on Saturday with registration beginning for them on the CoWIN App. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday tweeted: “On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on CoWIN portal for immunisation of children against COVID-19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination".
The national capital has also geared up with the vaccination centres ready to administer the jabs for the younger population.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that there was no need to set up separate vaccination centres for the teenagers as the city has already completed the administration of the first dose to all eligible and the same centres will be used for children too as people due for the second dose come only when it is scheduled.
Talking to IANS, senior paediatrician and Delhi Medical Council President, Dr Arun Gupta, said: “Covaxin is absolutely safe for teens as enough trials have been done. It is high time that we should shun anxiety, and come forward to participate in the vaccination.”
However, he added that while the decision was much awaited, the age group of 15 to 18 is too narrow and the government must consider the vaccination for school-going children too.
“The below 10 age group also should be included in the vaccination drive to keep them safe from pandemic,” he added.
