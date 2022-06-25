Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal Sees 657 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths in 24 Hours; 3 Test Positive in Sikkim

Delhi on Friday reported a significant decline in Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 1,447 against 1,934 recorded on the previous day, while there was one new death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate also declined to 5.98 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 5,507.

With 1,694 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,97,091. The number of patients being treated in home isolation has risen at 3,790.

With the new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,28,841 while the death toll is now 26,243.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 322 in the city.

A total of 24,203 new tests — 18,594 RT-PCR and 5,609 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,89,67,360 while 29,577 vaccines were administered - 1,991 first doses, 5,815 second doses, and 21,771 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,47,87,795, according to the health bulletin.