Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Reports Say Covid Has Cut Life Expectancy By 2 Years; DDMA to Reconsider Chhath Puja Celebrations Ban

‘Life expectancy at birth’ refers to the average number of years a newborn is expected to live if mortality patterns at the time of his/her birth remain constant in the future. The new study also looked at ‘length of life inequality (the variation in the length of life within populations), and found the Covid toll on men in the 35-69 age group was the highest. “The 35–79 age group had excess deaths caused by Covid in 2020 compared to normal years and it is this group that has contributed immensely to the drop,” said the author. The IIPS study was conducted to look at the burden repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on mortality patterns in the country. Across the world, Covid-19 has resulted in excess deaths in comparison to the previous years.

The DDMA will meet on October 27 to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in the national capital, and is also likely to “reconsider” its ban on Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, officials said on Friday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its September 30 order, had prohibited celebration of Chhath Puja at public places, including Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in the city, in view of the pandemic. Delhi BJP leaders, including party MP Manoj Tiwari, had attacked the Kejriwal government over the ban and asked it to send a proposal to the DDMA for allowing the celebration of the festival at public places in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Beijing plans to test thousands of people after four new Covid-19 cases were found in a suburban district on Friday, as a new outbreak prompts school closures and flight cancellations across the country. China has maintained a staunch zero-Covid strategy with strict border closures, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns.The latest flare-up has prompted the grounding of hundreds of flights, the closure of scenic areas and schools and a flurry of stay-home orders in affected housing compounds.The outbreak was traced to an elderly couple who were in a group of domestic tourists who flew from Shanghai to Xi’an, Gansu province and to Inner Mongolia.

