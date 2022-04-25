Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Weekly Covid Cases Double in Last 7 Days; Record Deaths in Shanghai

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 cases have started surging again in the country with a fresh hike reported in 12 states since the last week. The weekly cases have nearly doubled this week compared to the last seven days. The country reported more than 15,700 fresh Covid-19 cases between April 18 and 24 against 8,050 last week, a surge of 95 percent, a report in Times of India said.

India is reporting a fresh hike in Covid-19 infections after consecutive decline in the last 11 weeks. The majority of the cases are being reported from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Others including Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Bengal also reported a surge.

Meanwhile, daily Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 2,500-mark for the second consecutive day on Sunday. India on Sunday logged 2,593 cases in the last 24 hours ending, marginally higher than 2,527 infections recorded a day before on Saturday. As many as 44 deaths were reported Sunday, taking the death toll to 5,22,193. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 15,873.

Delhi logged in 1,000 plus cases for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 percent, while one person died due to the disease, according to the health department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat Radio address on Sunday urged people to “stay alert” and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. In view of the rising tide of Covid-19, PM Modi will also hold a meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday through video conference, official sources said on Saturday. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter, they said.

