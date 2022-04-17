Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi Records 26% Jump in Covid Cases, Govt Plans to Impose Rs 500 Mask Fine in City

According to a report in Times of India the health department had prepared a proposal for levying the fines after recommendations for the chief district medical officers in a meeting earlier this week. Delhi LG Anil Baijal will chair a meeting of DDMA on Wednesday to review the Covid situation in the capital.

Delhi on Saturday recorded nearly 26 per cent jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent, according to the data provided by the city health department. The city saw 461 fresh cases and two deaths. It had on Friday recorded 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, and the positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent. The data showed that the city’s positivity rate increased by 25.95 per cent in the last 24 hours. Despite less number of tests, the positivity rate jumped high and went beyond 5 per cent on Saturday. A total of 8,646 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Saturday. While Friday’s bulletin stated that the number of tests conducted a day before was 9,275.

According to the data available at the government’s Delhi Corona application, out of 59 patients admitted to hospital, at least 13 are children, which is about 22 per cent of the total hospitalised patients. Officials said the number of cases stood at 484 here on February 27. The city’s cumulative infection tally has increased to 18,68,033. The death toll stands at 26,160, according to the bulletin. The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. According to the health department, the positivity rate in last five days between April 10 and April 16 increased by four times.

The positivity rate on April 10 was 1.29 per cent with 141 cases which rose to 5.33 per cent on Saturday with 461 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths. On Friday, the positivity rate was 3.95 per cent with 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death.

