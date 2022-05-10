Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi, Mumbai Report Drop in Infections; IYC Seeks Govt Clarification on WHO Covid Deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths on Monday — the single-day fatality count highest in over two months — while the positivity rate dropped to 4.94 per cent, showed the data shared by the health department here. The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The national capital logged 1,422 Covid cases and nil death due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity stood at 5.34 per cent. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 63 COVID-19 cases, almost 50 percent less than Sunday’s addition of 123.

Here are the latest coronavirus news updates:

Advertisement

• West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally on Monday rose to 20,18,600 with 21 fresh infections, a health department bulletin said. The toll remained at 21,203, as no new fatality due to the disease was reported, it said.

• Telangana on Monday recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,361. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 21.

• Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 38 fresh COVID-19 cases registering a slight decline from 47 a day ago, taking the aggregate to 34,54,391. Twenty-five men and 13 women were among those who tested positive and this included a passenger who returned from the USA, a bulletin from the state health department said.

• West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally on Monday rose to 20,18,600 with 21 fresh infections, a health department bulletin said. The toll remained at 21,203, as no new fatality due to the disease was reported, it said.

• There are 5,369 active cases in the capital. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,935, according to the latest health bulletin. The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, it stated.

• Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had earlier said the test positivity rate in Delhi is stagnant, and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave.

Advertisement

• Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there was a likelihood of COVID-19 cases increasing in June and July, and speeding up the vaccination drive against the infection was the best way ahead. He said the precaution dose was being given to frontline and health workers and the state government had sought financial aid from the Centre to administer it to other segments as well.

• Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists on Monday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here, seeking clarification from the Centre over the World Health Organization’s report on COVID-19 deaths in the country. The youth wing of the Congress accused the BJP-led central government of “hiding" the actual Covid-related death toll from the people to hide its failures".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.