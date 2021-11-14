Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Germany to See More Curfews as Covid Cases Soar; Protest in Dutch City on 1st Night of Lockdown

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Three German state health ministers urged parties negotiating to form a new government to prolong states’ power to implement stricter pandemic measures such as lockdowns or school closures as the country’s seven-day COVID incidence rate hit record highs.

The number of people per 100,000 infected last week rose to 277. Read More