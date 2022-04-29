Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: NTAGI May Recommend Vax for 5-12 Age Group Today; New Mutant BA.4 Behind South Africa's Latest Surge

A day ago, the financial capital had recorded 112 cases, the highest daily count since February 25, while 102 coronavirus patients were detected on Tuesday.

With no coronavirus-linked fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation bulletin.

A decision on vaccinating children aged 5-12 years will be taken on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. According to sources, the issue may be discussed in a meeting of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) scheduled on Friday.

Noting that next three to four weeks are crucial for Odisha, the state government on Thursday cautioned districts and asked them to keep all health infrastructure ready to tackle any possible rise in COVID-19 infections, a senior health department official said.

Though the state used to report a maximum of up to 20 fresh cases daily this month, one should not consider that COVID-19 has completely gone from Odisha. The COVID infections are likely to rise in the state in the coming days for which all measures need to be in place to tackle the impending situation, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters here.

On the global front, South Africa is seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases driven by yet another version of the coronavirus, health experts say. Cases had been dropping in the country since February. But a new omicron subvariant that scientists call BA.4 began pushing up cases last week and they have risen rapidly since, said Salim Abdool Karim, who previously advised the government on its COVID-19 response.

So far, there has been only a slight rise in hospitalisations and no increase in deaths, said Abdool Karim, who is a public health expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. South Africa is recording just over 6,000 COVID-19 cases a day, up from a few hundred just a few weeks ago. The proportion of positive tests jumped from 4% in mid-April to 19% Thursday, according to official figures. Wastewater surveillance has also shown increases in coronavirus spread.

