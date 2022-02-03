Omicron Updates: After Days of Decline, India's Covid Tally Rises Slightly with 1.72L New Cases; Mumbai's Positivity Rate Dips

>Omicron LIVE Updates: Even as Maharashtra and financial capital Mumbai reported a rise in Covid cases on Wednesday, the weekly indicators show the spread of coronavirus is declining. A report in Times of India quoted the state Covid update tabled in the cabinet meeting that showed active cases have dipped by 34% against last week. The weekly addition of cases has dropped across districts with Mumbai reporting a decline of 67%. However, there are still over 24% districts with a WPR higher than the state’s average. Gadchiroli leads with a WPR of 46%.

The report stated that Mumbai recorded the lowest WPR of 3.6% against nearly 8% last week. The state added 18,067 cases, a jump of 25% in the last 24 hours, while fatalities dropped from 94 to 79. Mumbai, after reporting less than 1,000 daily cases for two days in a row, saw a marginal rise with 1,121 registered on Wednesday. There were 10 deaths in the city.

HERE ARE OTHER COVID-RELATED LATEST UPDATES:

• India reported 1,72,433 fresh Covid cases (6.8% higher than the preceding day), 2,59,107 recoveries, and 1,008 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases now stand at 15,33,921, death toll at 4,98,983 and daily positivity rate is 10.99%. India has also fully vaccinated a population of 167.87 crore.

• New Zealand will start easing some of the world’s toughest pandemic border restrictions this month but will not fully reopen until October, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday. Ardern announced a five-step plan to reconnect New Zealand to the rest of the world, beginning with waiving hotel quarantine requirements for its nationals stranded overseas by the pandemic.

• A Covid-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as three main players — senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer — tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series. Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini is also on standby list.

