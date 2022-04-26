Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka Makes Masks Compulsory Amid Rise in Covid Cases; Expert Panel Warns of 4th Wave in Goa in June-Jul

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 46,962 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to those in the 18-59 years age group on Monday, taking the total count of these doses to 4,64,910, according to health ministry data. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 187.92 crore with more than 20 lakh being administered till 7 pm, the ministry said.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres. All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

The Goa government’s expert committee on COVID-19 on Monday advised people to continue wearing face masks when outdoors as a safety protocol and predicted a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in the coastal state in June or July. Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar, the head of the committee who chaired a meeting here, said experts have warned against lowering guard on COVID-19.

He said though the number of daily coronavirus cases has reduced drastically in Goa, there is probability that the fourth wave may hit the state in June or July. When there is a virus, it reappears or disappears in a period of four months. We are expecting this phenomenon in June-July after the third wave, he said.

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday. However, the State is not Covid-free yet, as it still has 22 active cases.

Even though other States are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, there was no need for any concern in Kerala, said state Health Minister Veena George on Monday. During a high-level COVID-19 evaluation meeting, George said instructions have been given to the authorities to closely monitor the situation in the districts.

“There is no need for concern in Kerala but we will continue to remain vigilant since other States are reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Instructions have been issued to closely monitor the situations in the districts. Only Kochi has witnessed a slight increase in cases,” the Minister said in a release.

