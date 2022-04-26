Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka Makes Masks Compulsory Amid Rise in Covid Cases; Expert Panel Warns of 4th Wave in Goa in June-Jul

West Bengal logged 19 coronavirus cases on Monday while 25 persons recovered from the infection, a state health department bulletin said. The Covid caseload has gone up to 20,18,031 while 19,96,581 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. The state had reported 41 fresh infections on Sunday.
Punjab on Monday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,442, according to a medical bulletin. A covid-related fatality was reported from Moga district in the state, the bulletin said. The toll from the pandemic reached 17,748. It also included three death cases which were not reported earlier.
Even though other States are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, there was no need for any concern in Kerala, said State Health Minister Veena George on Monday. During a high-level COVID-19 evaluation meeting, George said instructions have been given to the authorities to closely monitor the situation in the districts. “There is no need for concern in Kerala but we will continue to remain vigilant since other States are reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Instructions have been issued to closely monitor the situations in the districts. Only Kochi has witnessed a slight increase in cases," the Minister said in a release. READ MORE
Mumbai on Monday reported 45 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,59,331, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, a civic official said. The addition to the tally was 28 less than the 73 recorded on Sunday, though the number of coronavirus tests conducted during the day were also less than the previous 24-hour period, he pointed out.
For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday. However, the State is not Covid-free yet, as it still has 22 active cases.
Chhattisgarh on Monday reported six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 11,52,241. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.12 per cent, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 46,962 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to those in the 18-59 years age group on Monday, taking the total count of these doses to 4,64,910, according to health ministry data. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 187.92 crore with more than 20 lakh being administered till 7 pm, the ministry said.
India on April 10 began administering precaution doses to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres. All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.
The Goa government’s expert committee on COVID-19 on Monday advised people to continue wearing face masks when outdoors as a safety protocol and predicted a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in the coastal state in June or July. Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar, the head of the committee who chaired a meeting here, said experts have warned against lowering guard on COVID-19.
He said though the number of daily coronavirus cases has reduced drastically in Goa, there is probability that the fourth wave may hit the state in June or July. When there is a virus, it reappears or disappears in a period of four months. We are expecting this phenomenon in June-July after the third wave, he said.
