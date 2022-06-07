Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s Covid Cases Up by 136% in 1 Week; Bengaluru Makes Masks Compulsory

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai recorded the highest jump in fresh Covid-19 cases over the past week with 350 percent, 192 percent, and 136 percent increase respectively. After four straight days, Mumbai saw a drop in cases on Monday, presumably due to fewer tests on Sunday.

Mumbai recorded 676 fresh cases on Monday (out of the state’s 1,036 new cases), contributing 60%-70% cases to the state’s daily tally since the last week of May, when the state-wide figures began picking up. The rate of hospitalisation in the state and in Mumbai continues to remain low, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

As Covid-19 cases rise in Bengaluru, the civic agency in the city has made masks compulsory in public places and decided to increase the tests for the virus from the existing 16,000 a day to 20,000 a day.

“Every day, more than 200 new COVID cases are being reported and we are conducting 16,000 tests. Now, the Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has asked us to increase the tests to 20,000 from 16,000 by the BBMP and 4,000 at the private labs. We will strengthen the information, education and communication activities," the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike special commissioner Dr Harish Kumar told reporters on Monday.

Here are the Covid-19 updates from across the country:

• Coronavirus cases plunged to 100 in Tamil Nadu on Monday with the State seeing 90 fresh cases. A day ago, there were 107 cases.

• Telangana on Monday recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,93,672. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 32.

• Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 11,52,514, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

• New Omicron variants BA4 and BA5 were detected from the samples collected in Tamil Nadu and the results from a lab in Hyderabad have revealed it, state Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said 12 samples of the 150 samples were sent to the lab in Hyderabad which have confirmed the presence of the new variants marking the emergence of new coronavirus variants in the state

• Mumbai’s daily graph of COVID-19 cases fell below the 700-mark for the first time after June 1 with the city reporting 676 fresh infections on Monday, 285 less than the day before. No fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s bulletin said.

• The Goa government’s Expert Committee on COVID-19 will meet on June 9 to decide if the government needs to intervene in view of the current COVID-19 situation. The state on Monday recorded 30 new coronavirus infections which raised the caseload to 2,46,053, the health department said. The state reported no new deaths.

• Wearing masks is not mandatory but people should use them voluntarily to contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday amid the spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state.

• West Bengal on Monday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, six less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,19,686, a health department bulletin said. The death toll remained at 21,205 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

