Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mask Up, Follow Protocols to Stop New Covid Wave from Entering Maha, Says CM; 33 More Cases at IIT Madras

The CM’s appeal came in the backdrop of an uptick in coronavirus cases in the state, especially in Mumbai where more than 100 new cases were reported for the second straight day on Wednesday.

Thackeray’s call came after he held a review meeting with divisional commissioners, municipal commissioners, Zilla Parishad CEOs and top police officials in view of the rise in coronavirus cases. Some parts of the country are also reporting a gradual increase in infections with the national capital registering more than 1,000 cases daily in the last few days. Delhi reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to data shared by the health department on Wednesday. It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day.

The Maharashtra CM emphasized on reverting to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, including use of face masks in crowded places, social distancing and completion of vaccination on time. “The threat of COVID-19 was not yet over. We need to arrest the spread of infection while it is at the doorstep,” he said, claiming there are “40 crore people in China’s various cities who are witnessing a lockdown”.

At least 88.91 per cent of the eligible population in Maharashtra has taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 70.68 per cent of the eligible people has received both the doses, official data showed. The presentation also revealed that out of the 36 districts, nine have reported positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, that is higher than the state’s weekly positivity rate.

Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said wearing of face masks at crowded places in Maharashtra could be made mandatory again in view of the rise in cases. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 186 new coronavirus infections, including 112 in Mumbai, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

Tamil Nadu on Monday registered 55 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 34,53,607 and the infections reported at IIT-Madras increased by 18. The toll of fatalities continues to remain at 38,025, as no deaths were reported today, according to a bulletin.

Meanwhile, 18 more students at the IIT-Madras tested positive, taking the count in the cluster to 78. A total of 1,121 samples was taken from the students today and the results would be out on Tuesday, the Health Department said. Health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Chennai zonal medical officer Dr Alby, visited the institute and interacted with the students and the faculty. He advised the students on campus to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.