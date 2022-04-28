Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mask Up, Follow Protocols to Stop New Covid Wave from Entering Maha, Says CM; 33 More Cases at IIT Madras

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After lifting all Covid-19-related restrictions less than a month ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to people to use face masks when outdoors and take necessary precautions to restrict a possible fourth wave of the pandemic at the doorstep and prevent it from entering the state. Read More
Very few recombinant variants of the coronavirus have been found in India, said the country’s genomics consortium INSACOG on Wednesday. Based on genome-sequencing analysis, INSACOG further said none of these variants has shown either increased transmission, locally or otherwise, nor were they associated with severe disease or hospitalisation. “Based on genome sequencing analysis, very few recombinant variants have been discovered in India. So far, none showed either increased transmission (locally or otherwise) or was associated with severe disease or hospitalisation," INSACOG said in its weekly bulletin of April 11. READ MORE
Mumbai reported over 100 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, but no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the financial capital, the city civic body said.The metropolis registered 112 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since February 25, taking the overall tally to 10,59,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. On February 25, the city had witnessed 128 COVID-19 cases. Thereafter only twice before March 2, the financial capital had seen 100 or more COVID-19 cases.On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 102 COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily cases since February 27, when the city had detected 103 patients.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state government will appeal to people to wear masks in public places considering the possibility of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to reporters after attending a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took stock of the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, Sawant said that wearing masks in public places is not compulsory and people found without the protective gear will not be penalised. “Considering the possibility of another wave of COVID-19 infection, we will appeal to people to wear masks in public places though it is not mandatory," the chief minister said. The COVID-19 situation in Goa is under control, as only seven cases were reported in the state on Tuesday and no patient was hospitalised, he said.
A drug used to treat asthma and allergies can reduce replication of SARS-COV-2 in human immune cells by blocking a crucial protein produced by the virus, according to a study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) - Bengaluru. The drug, called montelukast, is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been around for more than 20 years, the researchers said. Montelukast is usually prescribed to reduce inflammation caused by conditions like asthma, hay fever and hives, they said. The study, published in the journal eLife on Monday, shows that the drug binds strongly to one end of a SARS-CoV-2 protein called Nsp1, which is one of the first viral proteins unleashed inside the human cells.
DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar on Wednesday travelled by metro in the Blue Line to take stock of overall compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour by passengers, officials said. He travelled from Barakhamba to RK Ashram and got down at all stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, and then travelled back on it, a senior official said. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida. “Shri Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC today travelled on the Blue Line to take stock of the overall compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour by passengers while travelling. He also inspected stations including Rajiv Chowk interchange. Covid protocols were being followed by the passengers," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 77 new COVID-19 infections, which includes a returnee from Meghalaya, pushing the total caseload to 34,53,756. Among those tested positive include 52 men and 25 women. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department said. The recoveries reached 34,15,284 with 34 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 447 active infections, a medical bulletin said.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a high number of cases in the state are mainly from Gurugram and Faridabad bordering Delhi. Khattar said Haryana is fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases and added that enhanced health infrastructure has been set up in the state. Along with enhanced health facilities, the state government has also started the recruitment process of new medical staff, he said. Khattar was speaking during the virtual meeting of chief ministers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health Minister Anil Vij were also present, an official statement said here.
West Bengal on Wednesday reported 52 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,119, a health department bulletin said. There were no coronavirus fatalities during the day and the death toll remained at 21,201. As many as 30 people recuperated from the disease since Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 19,96,630, it said. West Bengal currently has 288 active coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, 9,861 samples were tested for COVID-19, pushing the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,019,398, the bulletin added.
Thackeray’s call came after he held a review meeting with divisional commissioners, municipal commissioners, Zilla Parishad CEOs and top police officials in view of the rise in coronavirus cases. Some parts of the country are also reporting a gradual increase in infections with the national capital registering more than 1,000 cases daily in the last few days. Delhi reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to data shared by the health department on Wednesday. It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day.
The Maharashtra CM emphasized on reverting to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, including use of face masks in crowded places, social distancing and completion of vaccination on time. “The threat of COVID-19 was not yet over. We need to arrest the spread of infection while it is at the doorstep,” he said, claiming there are “40 crore people in China’s various cities who are witnessing a lockdown”.
At least 88.91 per cent of the eligible population in Maharashtra has taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 70.68 per cent of the eligible people has received both the doses, official data showed. The presentation also revealed that out of the 36 districts, nine have reported positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, that is higher than the state’s weekly positivity rate.
Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said wearing of face masks at crowded places in Maharashtra could be made mandatory again in view of the rise in cases. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 186 new coronavirus infections, including 112 in Mumbai, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.
Tamil Nadu on Monday registered 55 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 34,53,607 and the infections reported at IIT-Madras increased by 18. The toll of fatalities continues to remain at 38,025, as no deaths were reported today, according to a bulletin.
Meanwhile, 18 more students at the IIT-Madras tested positive, taking the count in the cluster to 78. A total of 1,121 samples was taken from the students today and the results would be out on Tuesday, the Health Department said. Health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Chennai zonal medical officer Dr Alby, visited the institute and interacted with the students and the faculty. He advised the students on campus to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
