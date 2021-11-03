Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Meet CMs of 11 States with Low Vax Coverage; WHO to Discuss Covaxin's Emergency Use

The meeting will be held via video conferencing at 12pm, is also going to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials from the health ministry.

The Prime Minister will interact with more than 40 District Magistrates in Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other States. The chief ministers of the 11 states will be in attendance.

Sources also told CNN-News18 that PM Modi will officially flag-off the door-to-door vaccination drive on the day, which the Centre has named “Har Ghar Dastak”.

It has also come to the Centre’s notice that close to 11 crore people have not come forth to take the second dose despite them being overdue. In total, it is the population from 17 states that has contributed to this number. More than 1.6 crore population of Uttar Pradesh has not come for the second dose; of this, more than 50,000 are those who have crossed more than four weeks which is over and above the prescribed interval between two doses.

A World Health Organization technical committee is scheduled to meet today on giving an emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin, which will amount to a recognition and help pave the way for people who have taken the dose to qualify for vaccine mandates in other countries.

The WHO Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure, the WHO tweeted.

The Technical Advisory Group had met October 26 and sought additional details from Bharat Biotech. Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

