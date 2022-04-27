Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Hold Meeting With CMs Over Rising Covid Cases Today; Delhi Sees 1,204 Fresh Infections

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting on the Covid situation in the country with Chief Ministers on Wednesday through video conference. It was further learned that Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter. Read More
Dehradun has made masks compulsory for people from today after State Minister Saurabh Bahuguna tested positive for Covid-19. Those found violating mask mandate will be fined Rs 500, the district administration said.
United States vice-president Kamala Harris tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday but is asymptomatic and not considered a current close contact of President Joe Biden, the White House said. “Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence," said Harris’ press secretary, Kirsten Allen. “She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," Allen said, adding that Harris would “return to the White House when she tests negative".
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 153 new coronavirus infections including 102 in Mumbai alone, the health department said here. The state also recorded four pandemic-related fatalities. The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 78,77,078 and death toll reached 1,47,838. With 102 new infections coming to light in the state capital on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded its highest one-day rise after February 27, the city civic body said. Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in neighbouring Thane city and one in Beed. The state’s COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent. Maharashtra now has 943 active cases.
In the wake of schools reporting a spike in coronavirus cases among children, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the restricted emergency use of three vaccines for different age groups of children — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Biological E’s Corbevax and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D. Covaxin has received the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the age group of 6 to 12 years olds, while for Corbevax it is the 5 to 12 years old age group. ZyCoV-D, meanwhile, has received the nod to vaccinated children aged above 12. READ MORE
Experts have predicted that the COVID-19 fourth wave may peak after June and have its effects till October, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he stressed on learning to live with the virus by taking precautionary measures like vaccination and wearing masks. He said the prevalent variants of the virus is said to be Omicron’s sublineages and an official report in this regard is likely in a couple of days. “IIT Kanpur has been sharing data and reports, according to a report shared by them it (fourth wave) is likely to start from June end, but things have started a month ahead. According to them it is likely to peak after June and may go one till September and October," Sudhakar said.
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise after February 27 this year, taking the tally of infections to 10,59,433, the city civic body said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality reported. Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the last two days in the metropolis. On Sunday, Mumbai registered 45 cases. On February 27 this year, Mumbai had logged 103 COVID-19 cases.
The meeting will also be attended by senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective ministries.
Earlier on January 13, PM Modi had interacted with chief ministers via video conferencing, over the Covid-19 situation in the country amid a surge in Coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant.
Over 86 per cent of India’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said as the number of cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 188 crore on Tuesday. More than 19 lakh (19,67,717) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Tuesday. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.
Over 46,044 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday, taking the total number of precaution doses given in this age-group to 5,15,290 so far, according to the health ministry data. Over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, Mandaviya said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. This was the fifth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day. The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,77,091 and the death toll at 26,169, the bulletin stated.
A total of 25,963 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Monday, it said. The national capital had on Monday reported 1,011 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 percent.
