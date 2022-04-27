Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Hold Meeting With CMs Over Rising Covid Cases Today; Delhi Sees 1,204 Fresh Infections

The meeting will also be attended by senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective ministries.

Earlier on January 13, PM Modi had interacted with chief ministers via video conferencing, over the Covid-19 situation in the country amid a surge in Coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant.

Over 86 per cent of India’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said as the number of cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 188 crore on Tuesday. More than 19 lakh (19,67,717) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Tuesday. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Over 46,044 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday, taking the total number of precaution doses given in this age-group to 5,15,290 so far, according to the health ministry data. Over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. This was the fifth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day. The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,77,091 and the death toll at 26,169, the bulletin stated.

A total of 25,963 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Monday, it said. The national capital had on Monday reported 1,011 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 percent.

