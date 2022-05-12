Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Attend Global Covid Summit Hosted by Biden Today; N.Korea Reports 1st Covid Case

Modi participated in the first global virtual summit on Covid hosted by Biden on September 22 last year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on May 12 at the invitation of the President of the USA, Joseph R Biden Jr,” the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for raising COVID-19 preventive measures to maximum levels as the country announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic. The Korean Central News Agency said Thursday tests from an unspecified number of people in the capital Pyongyang confirmed that they were infected with the omicron variant.

The agency said Kim called a meeting of the ruling Korean Workers Partys Politburo where members deiced to raise its anti-virus measures. Kim during the meeting called for officials to stabilize transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible.

North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19 from its territory. It had closed its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years that further shocked an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile program.

Meanwhile, UK-based researchers have found that a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and boosts antibody levels, even higher than that of a third dose. Fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been offered as a spring booster for those most vulnerable in the UK, the researchers said.

This has been a precautionary strategy to maintain high levels of immunity prior to the study data being available, they said. The findings, published in The Lancet Infectious Disease journal, show that fourth dose mRNA booster vaccines for COVID-19 are well-tolerated in people who received Pfizer as a third dose.

