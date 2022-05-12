Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Attend Global Covid Summit Hosted by Biden Today; N.Korea Reports 1st Covid Case

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global virtual summit on COVID-19 on Thursday being hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It said the summit intends to galvanise new actions to address the challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture. Read More
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for raising COVID-19 preventive measures to maximum levels as the country announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic. Kim during the meeting called for officials to stabilize transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible.
West Bengal reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, officials said. The positivity rate dipped to 0.27 per cent from 0.68 per cent on Tuesday. The new cases were detected after testing 9,303 samples, they said. There are 395 active cases in the state at present, which was 22 less than Tuesday’s count as more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,792 on Wednesday after the detection of 45 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the respiratory disease was registered in the state, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, the official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.5 per cent, he said.The recovery count increased by 26 to touch 10,30,838, leaving the state with 219 active cases, the official informed.
Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 3.34 percent, according to data shared by the health department here. A total of 29,037 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated. With the new cases, Delhi’s overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,97,141, while the death toll rose to 26,184, according to the latest health bulletin.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on May 12 at the invitation of the President of the USA, Joseph R Biden Jr,” the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.
North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19 from its territory. It had closed its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years that further shocked an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile program.
Meanwhile, UK-based researchers have found that a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and boosts antibody levels, even higher than that of a third dose. Fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been offered as a spring booster for those most vulnerable in the UK, the researchers said.
This has been a precautionary strategy to maintain high levels of immunity prior to the study data being available, they said. The findings, published in The Lancet Infectious Disease journal, show that fourth dose mRNA booster vaccines for COVID-19 are well-tolerated in people who received Pfizer as a third dose.
