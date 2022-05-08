Coronavirus News Updates: India Doesn't Agree to WHO's Death Estimate, Says Mandaviya; Maha Sees Marginal Rise in Cases

Coronavirus News Updates: India records its deaths due to Covid through a transparent and legal process and does not agree to the WHO’s estimate of Covid mortality for the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday. He also said the 14th Conference of Central Council of Health & Family Welfare (CCHFW) passed a resolution in this regard.

The resolution was passed on the second day of the three-day CCHFW -‘Swasthya Chintab Shivir’, which concluded here on Saturday. Mandaviya said the registration of births and deaths in the country is extremely robust and is governed by the decades-old statutory legal framework the Births and Deaths Registration Act, 1969.

“On the 2nd day of the conference of the CCHFW yesterday we have passed a resolution that we do not agree to the WHO’s estimate of Covid mortality for India," he said, referring to the WHO estimate of 4.7 million Covid-related deaths in India.

Advertisement

Here are the latest updates on Covid-19:

- Delhi recorded 1,407 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.72 percent. A total of 29,821 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before. Delhi recorded 1,656 Covid-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, highest since February 4.

- Telangana on Saturday recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,295. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 29.

- Mumbai on Saturday added 172 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 10,60,606. while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, a civic official said. So far, 10,40,259 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 94 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 784, he said.

- Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the last week of March, and one death, the state health department said. It took the infection tally in the state to 78,79,054 and death toll to 1,47,846. On March 25, 2022, the state had reported 275 new cases.

Advertisement

- Karnataka on Saturday reported 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities, the health department said. In its daily COVID bulletin, the department said there were 1,945 active cases in the state while 121 people were discharged.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.