Coronavirus News Updates: India Logs 3,207 New Cases; Weekly Covid Toll Drops Despite Rise in Caseload

Coronavirus News Updates: Even as cases have been increasing across the country in the past four weeks, there were just around 20 deaths from the virus reported in the week ending May 8. The weekly death toll is the lowest since March 2020, when the pandemic first hit India and just a few cases were being reported each week in India. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,422 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Here are the latest coronavirus news updates:

• A total of 24 students of the city-based National Institute of Design (NID) have tested positive for COVID-19 in three days, with 16 cases being reported on Sunday alone, officials said. The authorities have declared the new boys’ hostel and another block of the premier design institute as micro containment zones in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, an official of the health department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said.

• Punjab reported 23 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 7,59,905, according to a medical bulletin. No covid-related death was reported in the past 24-hours and the death toll stands at 17,751, it said. There were 284 active cases in the state, it said. Twenty-three patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 7,41,870, the bulletin said.

• The death toll in Tamil Nadu stood at 38,025 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 34,15,850 as 68 more people were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 478 active cases.

